Advanced AESA Radar Ushers in A New Era for British Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

British Eurofighter Typhoon jets, a cornerstone of the Royal Air Force's (RAF) air superiority, are poised to get a significant upgrade. The installation of an advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, dubbed the European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mark 2, is set to bolster the aircraft's combat capabilities. This development is a result of a collaboration between Leonardo UK, the radar's developer, and BAE Systems, responsible for its integration.

Revolutionising Combat Capabilities

The ECRS Mk 2 radar, currently in the prototype phase, is a state-of-the-art system that promises to provide powerful electronic jamming, superior air-to-air, and air-to-ground target tracking. It also allows engagement with targets beyond threat ranges. The radar has been installed on a UK test and evaluation Typhoon jet designated BS116 for initial testing and evaluation. The array features a unique positioning mechanism and a multi-functional array designed for electronic warfare and search and tracking applications.

£2.35 billion Eurofighter Upgrade Program

This upgrade forms part of the £2.35 billion Eurofighter program announced in July 2022. The initiative aims to keep the Eurofighter Typhoon competitive as a combat force for the next two decades. The Eurofighter Typhoon is a delta-wing, beyond-visual-range, close-air combat jet powered by two Eurojet EJ 200 engines. Known for its impressive speed capabilities, the jet is now set to receive a significant boost in functionality.

Fleet Upgrade and Future Plans

Plans are in place to equip the fleet of 40 Tranche 3 Eurofighters with the new radar by the end of the decade. The RAF's ultimate goal is to maintain air superiority until the anticipated service entry of the sixth-generation aircraft under the Global Air Combat Program (GCAP) in 2035. The ECRS Mk 2 is expected to deliver a world-leading electronic warfare capability, enabling the RAF to conduct operations in challenging environments effectively. The radar's prototype has undergone months of ground testing and is expected to undergo further integration work before its maiden flight later this year.