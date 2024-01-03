Adult Loneliness and Friendship Challenges: A Deep Dive into Recent Study

en English
Social Issues

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
Recent research has brought to light a poignant reality: the average adult, despite bustling social lives and familial ties, grapples with the difficulty of making new friends, and often wrestles with loneliness. The study, commissioned by Beavertown, a renowned brewery, has unveiled that most adults in the UK cease to form new friendships by the age of 37. An alarming 22% admitted to frequently feeling lonely, even amidst their busy social lives, while a whopping 72% expressed a desire to make new friends.

Friendship: An Elusive Commodity

The study, which encompassed a survey of 2,000 individuals, discovered that a quarter of the participants hadn’t befriended anyone new since they were 24 years old. This disturbing statistic only amplifies the fact that making friends becomes an increasingly uphill task as people age. A significant 48% of the respondents agreed with this sentiment, while around 20% felt they lacked the knowledge to initiate and form new friendships.

Addressing Loneliness with Technology

Despite the daunting prospect of forming new relationships, a hopeful 18% were open to leveraging technology to connect with others. Meet-up apps such as Bumble BFF have emerged as potential solutions to this widespread problem. However, a third of the individuals surveyed admitted to feeling apprehensive about even attempting to form new friendships.

Crushing Loneliness: A New Initiative

In a bid to combat this pervasive sense of loneliness, Beavertown brewery has joined forces with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to launch the ‘Crush Loneliness this January’ initiative. As part of this endeavor, Beavertown is organizing social climbing events at London and Lakeland Climbing Centres. These events have been designed to foster connections and facilitate the formation of new friendships.

The study also highlighted that 45% attribute their January blues to reduced socializing post-Christmas, while 42% blame it on the dearth of events. However, 37% were hesitant to admit their feelings of loneliness due to societal stigma attached to adult loneliness. The challenges of making new friends as an adult are many, including navigating established friendship groups, lack of opportunities for outings, and waning confidence. This initiative by Beavertown aims to address the taboo of loneliness and encourage a positive start to the New Year by providing opportunities for people to meet and form friendships.

Social Issues Society United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

