Adidas UK Limited’s Sales Decline in 2022 Despite Profit Margin Improvement

In a surprising twist of events, sportswear giant Adidas UK Limited reported a 4.3 percent decline in sales, amounting to 1.29 billion pounds for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. This downturn starkly contrasts with the significant 23.6 percent surge in sales witnessed the previous year.

Segment-Wise Performance

Adidas’ financial performance presented a mixed bag across different segments. The company experienced a substantial 37.9 million pound drop in wholesale sales. On the flip side, it saw a promising rise in retail store sales and ecommerce. Specifically, retail store sales escalated by 19.4 million pounds, while ecommerce sales soared by a notable 17.1 million pounds.

Impact of Reebok Disposal

The financial year’s results were also significantly influenced by Reebok product sales. Following the disposal of the Reebok brand on February 28, 2022, Adidas witnessed a considerable 54 million pound reduction in turnover from Reebok product sales, further contributing to the overall sales decline.

Profitability Amid Sales Decline

Despite the downturn in sales, Adidas reported a silver lining in terms of profitability. The company’s gross profit ascended to 296.3 million pounds, marking an improvement in the gross profit margin to 24 percent. Moreover, the operating profit margin also increased to 3.3 percent. However, the company’s pre-tax profit fell by 5 percent to 37.4 million pounds, and net profit dipped to 31.1 million pounds. This decline underscores the impact of lower revenue on the company’s overall profitability.