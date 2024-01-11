en English
Adanola and Sephora Lead UK’s Digital Growth – Similarweb Report

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Recent findings from the annual Digital 100 ranking by Similarweb have positioned sportswear brand Adanola and beauty giant Sephora as the fastest-growing digital firms in the UK for the past year. As per the report, Adanola has taken the lead in the Apparel & Accessories category, registering a remarkable 338% surge in web traffic, which has resulted in a 311% increase in turnover and a 250% expansion of its customer base.

Fastest-Growing Digital Businesses in the UK

Adanola, a sportswear brand, and Sephora, a beauty retailer owned by LVMH, have emerged as the fastest-growing digital firms in the UK, according to Similarweb’s report. Adanola’s growth is marked by a 338% rise in web traffic and a 311% increase in turnover, while Sephora has seen success both online and through the reopening of its physical retail stores in the UK.

Emerging Trends in Consumer Behaviour

Further insights from the report show a continued consumer trend for sports, street, and athleisure wear among UK consumers. Brands such as Goat, Onitsuka Tiger, Represent, KICKS CREW, and Express Trainers have also demonstrated significant growth, underscoring this trend. Moreover, the current economic climate, marked by a cost-of-living crisis and inflation, appears to have influenced consumer behaviour. There is a noticeable emphasis on affordable luxury and sustainable, purpose-driven brands. Brands like Vinted, Nobody’s Child, Joanie Clothing, and Scamp and Dude have seen significant traffic increases due to their sustainability focus.

The ‘Lipstick Effect’ and High-End Beauty Products

Despite the economic hardships, consumers continue to invest in high-end beauty products. This phenomenon, known as the ‘lipstick effect’, has been beneficial for brands such as The Essence Vault and Victoria Beckham Beauty, which have seen significant growth. In essence, the ‘lipstick effect’ suggests that consumers are more likely to buy less costly luxury goods during economic downturns.

Overall, the report from Similarweb offers a comprehensive overview of the digital landscape in the UK, highlighting the fastest-growing firms and the consumer trends driving their growth.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

