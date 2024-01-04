en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Adam Mitchell Promoted to Genie Dealer Manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Adam Mitchell Promoted to Genie Dealer Manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland

In a significant reshuffle within the Genie UK organization, Adam Mitchell has been elevated to the role of dealer manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland. This appointment marks an expansion of his leadership responsibilities, a change that took effect earlier this week.

A Step-Up in Roles

Before his promotion, Mitchell served as the Dealer Sales Manager for the UK and Ireland. His rise to the new role comes on the heels of Bill Westley’s promotion to Vice President of Sales & Sales Support for the Europe, Africa, and Middle East region. Westley’s upward movement created a vacuum in the leadership, which Mitchell has now been entrusted to fill.

Career Progression in the Access Industry

Mitchell’s journey in the access industry dates back to early 2004 when he assumed the role of an accounts manager at AFI-Uplift. His decade-long tenure at AFI saw him climb the corporate ladder to become the UK resale, trade, and plant manager with AFI Resale.

The major turning point in his career came in October 2016 when he joined Genie UK as the Sales Manager for Northern UK and Ireland. His steady performance and commitment to the role led to his elevation as the Dealer Sales Manager for the UK and Ireland. His latest promotion to the role of dealer manager for four regions is a testament to his professional growth and leadership capabilities.

Looking Ahead

With Mitchell at the helm, the company looks forward to leveraging his expertise and leadership skills to drive growth and expansion in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland. His vast experience and deep understanding of the access industry are expected to be significant assets in his new role.

0
Business Ireland United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
Fluctuating Day for Datadog Inc in Recent Trading Session
In a recent trading session marked by fluctuations, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), a prominent player in the Software – Application Industry and a member of the Technology Sector, experienced a 5.19% decrease from the previous day’s closing, opening at $119.225. The stock oscillated between a high of $119.225 and a low of $114.2777, finally settling
Fluctuating Day for Datadog Inc in Recent Trading Session
Ruzo Coffee: Twin Brothers Brew a Fresh Start in North Boulder's Café Scene
1 min ago
Ruzo Coffee: Twin Brothers Brew a Fresh Start in North Boulder's Café Scene
Netradyne's Tech Revolutionizing Trucking Safety and Efficiency
1 min ago
Netradyne's Tech Revolutionizing Trucking Safety and Efficiency
EchoStar Challenges FCC's Spectrum Rules, Targets SpaceX and T-Mobile
33 seconds ago
EchoStar Challenges FCC's Spectrum Rules, Targets SpaceX and T-Mobile
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
36 seconds ago
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
SAIA and CTFA Join Advertising Regulatory Board, Pledge to Uphold Advertising Standards
45 seconds ago
SAIA and CTFA Join Advertising Regulatory Board, Pledge to Uphold Advertising Standards
Latest Headlines
World News
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
12 seconds
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
23 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
36 seconds
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
39 seconds
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
57 seconds
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
1 min
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
2 mins
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
2 mins
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
2 mins
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app