Adam Mitchell Promoted to Genie Dealer Manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland

In a significant reshuffle within the Genie UK organization, Adam Mitchell has been elevated to the role of dealer manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland. This appointment marks an expansion of his leadership responsibilities, a change that took effect earlier this week.

A Step-Up in Roles

Before his promotion, Mitchell served as the Dealer Sales Manager for the UK and Ireland. His rise to the new role comes on the heels of Bill Westley’s promotion to Vice President of Sales & Sales Support for the Europe, Africa, and Middle East region. Westley’s upward movement created a vacuum in the leadership, which Mitchell has now been entrusted to fill.

Career Progression in the Access Industry

Mitchell’s journey in the access industry dates back to early 2004 when he assumed the role of an accounts manager at AFI-Uplift. His decade-long tenure at AFI saw him climb the corporate ladder to become the UK resale, trade, and plant manager with AFI Resale.

The major turning point in his career came in October 2016 when he joined Genie UK as the Sales Manager for Northern UK and Ireland. His steady performance and commitment to the role led to his elevation as the Dealer Sales Manager for the UK and Ireland. His latest promotion to the role of dealer manager for four regions is a testament to his professional growth and leadership capabilities.

Looking Ahead

With Mitchell at the helm, the company looks forward to leveraging his expertise and leadership skills to drive growth and expansion in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland. His vast experience and deep understanding of the access industry are expected to be significant assets in his new role.