Actor Will Mellor Criticises Council Over Uprooted Tree Incident Amidst Storm Henk

Actor and television personality, Will Mellor, has voiced his disapproval towards the local council after a tree was uprooted by Storm Henk, crashing into his property in Cheshire. Mellor, acclaimed for his roles in ITV’s ‘Mr Bates v the Post Office’ and BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, filmed the aftermath of the incident, emphasizing the potential danger it posed and the serious harm it could have inflicted.

Mellor’s Outrage and Call for Accountability

Mellor’s ire was not just sparked by the incident but fuelled by years of unheeded warnings to the council about the risks these trees posed. In an impassioned plea, he shared the video with his followers, expressing his anger at the council for their inaction. He pointed out that the situation could have been lethal, sparking sympathy and appreciation from his fans, particularly for his role in the ITV drama ‘Mr. Bates v the Post Office’.

The Menace of Storm Henk

The culprit behind the uprooting, Storm Henk, has been wreaking havoc across parts of the U.K. The Met Office has issued warnings about the storm’s strong winds, especially in south-west England and south Wales, where gusts have reached up to 80mph in coastal areas. As Henk continues its path northeast, southern England, the southern Midlands, and East Anglia are also bracing for strong gusts. This has led to concerns about coastal safety and the potential for structural damage.

Unheeded Warnings and Future Concerns

Mellor’s experience underscores the importance of preemptive action in preventing potential hazards. His warnings about the precarious state of the trees, now vindicated by the incident, highlight the necessity for local councils to be proactive in ensuring environmental safety. The incident also underscores the power of social media in amplifying individual voices and concerns, with Mellor’s video serving as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that can arise from neglect.