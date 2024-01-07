en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Acorn Inn: A Cosy Seasonal Stay with Literary Charm

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Acorn Inn: A Cosy Seasonal Stay with Literary Charm

The Acorn Inn nestled in the heart of Evershot, Dorset, has been crowned as one of the most enchanting seasonal stays for winter 2024 by Red Magazine. This accolade comes in recognition of its idyllic ambiance, rustic decor, and the innate sense of warmth it exudes. The inn seems to have been designed with the cold winter months in mind, with its wooden beams, oak paneling, and flagstone floors lending a touch of antiquated charm. Its lounge, with a comforting fireplace and an array of books, serves as the perfect retreat for guests seeking solace from the winter chill.

A Haven for Literature and Nature Lovers

What further sets the Acorn Inn apart is its association with famed author Thomas Hardy, who featured it in his classic novel, ‘Tess of the d’Urbervilles.’ This makes it a must-visit for literary enthusiasts. In addition to this, the inn’s picturesque location in Evershot offers ample opportunities for invigorating winter walks, allowing guests to soak in the serene beauty of Dorset.

Quality Services and Amenities

The Acorn Inn has consistently received positive feedback from guests, securing a commendable score of 8.7/10 based on 107 reviews. Guests have particularly highlighted the inn’s historical charm, rooms with four-poster beds, and well-equipped amenities. The high-quality toiletries provided add to the overall luxurious experience. The dining options have also been praised, with both dinner and breakfast served at the on-site restaurant receiving rave reviews.

A True Gem in Dorset

Guests have described the staff as friendly and the inn itself as a ‘true gem,’ offering a blend of historical allure and welcoming elegance. Its sister property, the Summer Lodge, located nearby, offers additional dining options and a spa, contributing to a comprehensive indulgent experience. The Acorn Inn can be booked through Booking.com, inviting guests to experience its unique blend of history, comfort, and class.

0
Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
2 mins ago
Stung Treng Ramsar Site: A Biodiversity Hotspot Facing Post-Pandemic Challenges
In the northern reaches of the Mekong River, within Cambodia’s Stung Treng province, lies the Stung Treng Ramsar site. This 1,460-hectare wetland, a crucial ecological landmark, teems with biodiversity, offering a haven for kingfishers, Irrawaddy dolphins, and countless other species. As the dry season descends and the waters recede, a previously submerged landscape emerges, setting
Stung Treng Ramsar Site: A Biodiversity Hotspot Facing Post-Pandemic Challenges
Coventry's Budget-Friendly Date Options: A Guide
43 mins ago
Coventry's Budget-Friendly Date Options: A Guide
Rudding Park: A Luxurious Sanctuary Among UK's Cosiest Winter Breaks for 2024
46 mins ago
Rudding Park: A Luxurious Sanctuary Among UK's Cosiest Winter Breaks for 2024
Non-Interlocking Work at Mathura Jn. Triggers Major Train Cancellations in Mumbai
3 mins ago
Non-Interlocking Work at Mathura Jn. Triggers Major Train Cancellations in Mumbai
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
4 mins ago
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
St. Lawrence County Unveils Online Booking Platform to Boost Tourism
9 mins ago
St. Lawrence County Unveils Online Booking Platform to Boost Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
2 mins
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
2 mins
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory
3 mins
Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory
Kevin Owens Prepares for Showdown with Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024
3 mins
Kevin Owens Prepares for Showdown with Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
4 mins
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
Firebirds Triumph Over Canucks: An Unprecedented Winning Streak
4 mins
Firebirds Triumph Over Canucks: An Unprecedented Winning Streak
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
4 mins
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
4 mins
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
5 mins
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app