Acorn Inn: A Cosy Seasonal Stay with Literary Charm

The Acorn Inn nestled in the heart of Evershot, Dorset, has been crowned as one of the most enchanting seasonal stays for winter 2024 by Red Magazine. This accolade comes in recognition of its idyllic ambiance, rustic decor, and the innate sense of warmth it exudes. The inn seems to have been designed with the cold winter months in mind, with its wooden beams, oak paneling, and flagstone floors lending a touch of antiquated charm. Its lounge, with a comforting fireplace and an array of books, serves as the perfect retreat for guests seeking solace from the winter chill.

A Haven for Literature and Nature Lovers

What further sets the Acorn Inn apart is its association with famed author Thomas Hardy, who featured it in his classic novel, ‘Tess of the d’Urbervilles.’ This makes it a must-visit for literary enthusiasts. In addition to this, the inn’s picturesque location in Evershot offers ample opportunities for invigorating winter walks, allowing guests to soak in the serene beauty of Dorset.

Quality Services and Amenities

The Acorn Inn has consistently received positive feedback from guests, securing a commendable score of 8.7/10 based on 107 reviews. Guests have particularly highlighted the inn’s historical charm, rooms with four-poster beds, and well-equipped amenities. The high-quality toiletries provided add to the overall luxurious experience. The dining options have also been praised, with both dinner and breakfast served at the on-site restaurant receiving rave reviews.

A True Gem in Dorset

Guests have described the staff as friendly and the inn itself as a ‘true gem,’ offering a blend of historical allure and welcoming elegance. Its sister property, the Summer Lodge, located nearby, offers additional dining options and a spa, contributing to a comprehensive indulgent experience. The Acorn Inn can be booked through Booking.com, inviting guests to experience its unique blend of history, comfort, and class.