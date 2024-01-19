ACF Investment Steps into a New Phase; Barry Walsh, Entertainment Media Veteran, Shines

ACF Investment, a pivotal player in the non-fiction and unscripted media production sector, is gearing up for a significant transition. Known for facilitating a myriad of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) that have reshaped the industry, the company is now on the cusp of entering a deal of its own. The Forest Road Company is acquiring a majority stake in ACF Investment Bank, a global entity that specializes in deal services for businesses in the media and entertainment sectors. Among the noteworthy deals facilitated by ACF is the sale of The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit IP to Swedish gaming firm Embracer Group.

ACF Continuity Amidst Change

In the wake of this acquisition, ACF will continue to operate under its brand. CEO Thomas Dey will maintain his leadership role within the company, supported by The Forest Road Company. Jeremy Tarica, head of Forest Road’s advisory platform, will supervise the company’s integration into the broader Forest Road business, ensuring a seamless transition.

In other industry news, Grid Dynamics, a tech company, has been recognized by Microsoft for its technical capabilities in designing, deploying, and running cloud-based AI solutions. This achievement underscores Grid Dynamics' deep knowledge and proficiency in the AI domain, further enhancing its reputation within the tech industry. The recognition also signifies the 5th new Microsoft Specialization for Grid Dynamics in the past eight months, a testament to the company's growing collaboration with Microsoft.

UK's Largest Independent Investment Bank

Meanwhile, Panmure Gordon and Liberum, two financial entities, have announced an all-share merger, creating the largest independent Investment Bank in the UK. The new establishment will serve over 250 quoted corporate clients with an average market capitalization exceeding 250m. The merger is highly complementary, with minimal overlap across corporate clients and sector expertise. The enlarged business, backed by Atlas Merchant Capital, boasts substantial financial backing and liquidity to support its long-term strategic ambitions.

