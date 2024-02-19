Acclaimed Director Yorgos Lanthimos to Helm Remake of Korean Fantasy Comedy 'Save the Green Planet'

In a move that is sure to excite film enthusiasts globally, award-winning director Yorgos Lanthimos has been announced as the director for the English-speaking remake of the Korean fantasy comedy, 'Save the Green Planet'. The original film, released in 2003, was directed by Jang Joon-hwan, and follows a man's comedic and intense journey as he becomes convinced of an imminent alien invasion. Production for the remake is set to commence this summer in the UK and New York.

Yorgos Lanthimos Takes on a New Challenge

Best known for directing the critically acclaimed film 'Poor Things', Lanthimos has showcased his penchant for unique storytelling and compelling narratives. His decision to remake 'Save the Green Planet' marks his first attempt at remaking a pre-existing film, adding another feather to his already decorated cap. The original film was a success in South Korea, and now, with Lanthimos at the helm, anticipation is high for its adaptation for a wider, English-speaking audience.

Strong Production Team at the Helm

The project is being co-produced by Ari Aster's Square Peg and CJ ENM companies, marking a strong collaboration in the film industry. Aster, known for his work on 'Hereditary', has a reputation for producing captivating and thought-provoking films. This, coupled with Lanthimos's unique directing style, promises an engaging remake. The film will also serve as the sixth collaboration between Lanthimos and Element Pictures, further solidifying their successful partnership.

An Anticipated Release in a Busy Year for Lanthimos

While casting details for the 'Save the Green Planet' remake remain unannounced, Lanthimos has a busy year ahead. His next release, 'Kinds of Kindness', is currently in post-production, featuring a star-studded cast including Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. Meanwhile, his recent film 'Poor Things' continues to garner significant acclaim in the current award season, securing 11 Oscar nominations and various other accolades.

In conclusion, the announcement of Yorgos Lanthimos directing the remake of 'Save the Green Planet' has stirred excitement among film enthusiasts. With a strong production team and his distinctive directing style, the remake promises to be a unique adaptation of the original Korean fantasy comedy. As fans eagerly anticipate more details, Lanthimos continues to make strides in the film industry, showcasing his talent and versatility in every project he undertakes.