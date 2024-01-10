Accenture Boosts European Cyber Support with 6point6 Acquisition

Global IT services and consulting behemoth Accenture has amplified its European cyber support services with the acquisition of UK tech consultancy firm, 6point6. This strategic move aligns with an emerging industry trend of harnessing the prowess of AI to bolster cybersecurity defenses against escalating cyber threats.

Advertisment

Accenture’s Acquisition Spree

Accenture's European buying spree includes the recent procurement of Customer Management IT and SirfinPA in Italy. These acquisitions are aimed at enhancing public safety for government agencies. Accenture's acquisition list also boasts of Innotec in Spain, which addresses multinational companies' cybersecurity needs. The addition of 6point6 brings an extra 400 professionals into Accenture's global workforce, fortifying its mission of providing innovative solutions for clients' digital transformations.

Established in Manchester in 2012, 6point6 has been instrumental in executing significant digital projects for the UK government. These include modernizing legacy systems and implementing machine learning and cybersecurity services such as penetration testing and cyber incidence response management.