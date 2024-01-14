Academy 360 Primary School Bags Two National Accolades for Parental Partnership and History Education

Academy 360 Primary School, nestled in the heart of Sunderland, has achieved two significant national honours, setting a new benchmark in elementary education. The institution has been conferred with the Optimus Parental Partnership award and the Silver History Quality Mark, marking a significant moment in its educational journey.

A Testament to Parental Collaboration

The Optimus Parental Partnership award, a national recognition, has been given to the school for its exceptional collaboration with parents and families. This award is a testament to Academy 360’s commitment to fostering a strong home-school connection, ensuring that education extends beyond the classrooms and penetrates into the homes of every pupil. The collective efforts and seamless partnership between the school and the parents have resulted in an enriched learning environment, contributing to improved student outcomes.

Award for Excellence in History Education

Complementing the Parental Partnership award, the school has also been bestowed with the Silver History Quality Mark by the Historical Association. This significant mark of recognition highlights the school’s unwavering dedication to providing high-quality history education to its pupils. Spearheaded by history lead Sarah Bolton, the curriculum is enriched with visits to local museums and historical sites, imparting a tactile experience of history to the young minds. The immersive approach to history education has been lauded by both teachers and students alike, fostering a deep appreciation for the discipline.

Responses and Reactions

Reacting to this double honour, Headteacher Helena West, along with the staff, expressed immense pride in these achievements. They view these accolades as a reflection of the school’s commitment to a comprehensive educational experience, catering to the academic and holistic development of every student. The school’s unique approach to history education and parental involvement has elicited positive reactions from pupils, teachers, and parents alike, further strengthening community ties and setting a precedent for educational institutions nationwide.