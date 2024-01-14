en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Academy 360 Primary School Bags Two National Accolades for Parental Partnership and History Education

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Academy 360 Primary School Bags Two National Accolades for Parental Partnership and History Education

Academy 360 Primary School, nestled in the heart of Sunderland, has achieved two significant national honours, setting a new benchmark in elementary education. The institution has been conferred with the Optimus Parental Partnership award and the Silver History Quality Mark, marking a significant moment in its educational journey.

A Testament to Parental Collaboration

The Optimus Parental Partnership award, a national recognition, has been given to the school for its exceptional collaboration with parents and families. This award is a testament to Academy 360’s commitment to fostering a strong home-school connection, ensuring that education extends beyond the classrooms and penetrates into the homes of every pupil. The collective efforts and seamless partnership between the school and the parents have resulted in an enriched learning environment, contributing to improved student outcomes.

Award for Excellence in History Education

Complementing the Parental Partnership award, the school has also been bestowed with the Silver History Quality Mark by the Historical Association. This significant mark of recognition highlights the school’s unwavering dedication to providing high-quality history education to its pupils. Spearheaded by history lead Sarah Bolton, the curriculum is enriched with visits to local museums and historical sites, imparting a tactile experience of history to the young minds. The immersive approach to history education has been lauded by both teachers and students alike, fostering a deep appreciation for the discipline.

Responses and Reactions

Reacting to this double honour, Headteacher Helena West, along with the staff, expressed immense pride in these achievements. They view these accolades as a reflection of the school’s commitment to a comprehensive educational experience, catering to the academic and holistic development of every student. The school’s unique approach to history education and parental involvement has elicited positive reactions from pupils, teachers, and parents alike, further strengthening community ties and setting a precedent for educational institutions nationwide.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
17 seconds ago
Vista Unified School District Announces New Leadership Appointments
In a bid to strengthen its administrative structure for the upcoming 2019-20 academic year, the Vista Unified School District has announced the appointment of new administrators. The lineup of new administrative officials includes experienced educators and leaders, ready to guide the district towards its strategic goals. DeSanto Takes the Helm at Rancho Minerva Middle School
Vista Unified School District Announces New Leadership Appointments
Games For Change Festival 2024: A Confluence of Gaming, XR and Global Change
35 mins ago
Games For Change Festival 2024: A Confluence of Gaming, XR and Global Change
Dunn School Excels at 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Speech and Debate Tournament
35 mins ago
Dunn School Excels at 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Speech and Debate Tournament
Lewiston High School Mock Trial Team: A Symbol of Determination and Unity
17 mins ago
Lewiston High School Mock Trial Team: A Symbol of Determination and Unity
ABQ Education Group Announces Scholarship Programme For 2024-2025
18 mins ago
ABQ Education Group Announces Scholarship Programme For 2024-2025
UMS and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Address Water Supply Issue with Tube Wells
20 mins ago
UMS and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Address Water Supply Issue with Tube Wells
Latest Headlines
World News
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
10 seconds
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
24 seconds
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
2 mins
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
2 mins
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
India's Women's Hockey Team Stumbles in Olympic Qualifier
2 mins
India's Women's Hockey Team Stumbles in Olympic Qualifier
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under
3 mins
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under
West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick
3 mins
West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
3 mins
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
58 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app