Travel & Tourism

ABTA Unveils Marketing Strategy for Peak Holiday Booking Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
ABTA Unveils Marketing Strategy for Peak Holiday Booking Season

With the peak holiday booking season upon us, ABTA, the UK travel trade association for tour operators and travel agents, has rolled out its strategic marketing and communication initiatives. The strategies are designed to support its members leading up to this weekend’s anticipated ‘Sunshine Saturday’.

‘Destinations to Watch’ Returns

A key component of ABTA’s strategy is the reintroduction of the ‘Destinations to Watch’ report, a much-anticipated document that was not produced during the pandemic. Slated for release on Friday, January 5, the report is aimed at inspiring travellers seeking fresh holiday experiences this year. The report is expected to offer valuable insights into emerging travel destinations, adding a refreshing twist to the usual holiday planning.

ABTA’s Director of Communications Speaks

Graeme Buck, ABTA’s Director of Communications, underscored the significance of the ‘Destinations to Watch’ report. He stressed that it’s not just a document but a catalyst to spark conversations and provide holiday inspiration. Buck also emphasized the benefits of booking with ABTA members, reinforcing the sense of trust and assurance they bring in the post-pandemic travel landscape.

Beyond Reports: A Comprehensive Campaign

ABTA’s strategy extends beyond the ‘Destinations to Watch’ report. The association is launching a radio advertisement campaign reminding listeners to seek the ABTA logo when booking holidays—a symbol of reliability and confidence in the services offered by its members. From January 8, ABTA will feature in the ‘Best Friend Therapy’ podcast, targeting those involved in holiday decision-making. The inclusion of podcast advertising in the campaign underscores the importance of reaching out to consumers through diverse media channels.

Simultaneously, ABTA is planning a substantial social media push. This will encompass customer testimonial videos, where customers share their experiences and emphasize the importance of the ABTA logo when choosing holiday providers. This multi-pronged approach is part of ABTA’s broader ‘Travel with confidence’ campaign.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

