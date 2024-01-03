Abrupt Closure of Pontins Southport Resort Sends Shockwaves

The abrupt closure of the Pontins Southport resort, a popular holiday park in the UK, has set off a chain of unexpected events, impacting various customers including the children’s party brand, Rave Kidz. The sudden shutdown comes as an ‘absolute nightmare’ according to Rave Kidz, with the news being delivered via email, setting the brand on a frantic mission to inform their DJs, dancers, and families about the changes to their planned event in February.

Resort Closure Shakes Up Event Schedules

Rave Kidz’s manager, Amy, expressed shock and spoke about the difficulty in managing the influx of over a thousand emails and messages from concerned parties. The closure follows the recent shutdowns of two other Pontins locations in November, and is made permanent after temporary closure due to flooding by Storm Henk. Despite the setback, Rave Kidz has successfully relocated their event to Norbreck Castle in Blackpool, which is also part of the Britannia group that owns Pontins.

Reasons Behind The Closure

Pontins officially cited the ‘future viability of the park’ as the reason for the closure, offering apologies for any inconvenience. The closure has been made permanent and the resort will be closing from January 3rd, 2024. However, the owner, Britannia Hotels, has not provided further information, leaving the public with questions about the sudden decision.

Implications for Pontins

The closure of the Southport resort has sparked speculation about the future of Pontins. Last year, Britannia Hotels was named the UK’s worst hotel chain for the 11th consecutive year, receiving a one-star rating for bedrooms, bathrooms, and quality of the wi-fi. The company recorded record profits earlier this year but has yet again come bottom in the rankings with a score of just 48%. With the closures of two other seaside resorts, Camber Sands and Prestatyn, the remaining Pontins sites include Pakefield, Suffolk and Weston-super-Mare.