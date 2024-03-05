Above Below Festival Seeks Extended Alcohol License Until 5:30AM in Buckinghamshire Village

In a move that has stirred both excitement and debate among residents of a quaint Buckinghamshire village, the organisers of Above Below festival, slated for May 31 to June 3, 2024, at Ivinghoe Aston Farm, are pushing to extend alcohol sales until 5:30 am. Frequency Wizards Ltd, the entity behind this vibrant electronic music and arts festival, has formally lodged an application with Buckinghamshire Council for a premises licence, aiming to significantly extend the hours for live and recorded music, alongside alcohol sales.

Extended Hours, Enhanced Experience

The proposed licensing changes are set to transform the festival experience, allowing for live and recorded music performances to commence from 1 pm on the opening day and continue until the early morning hours throughout the weekend. Specifically, alcohol sales would be permitted until 4:30 am on Friday and Saturday, with an extension to 5:30 am on the final night, Sunday, into Monday. This proposal underscores the festival's commitment to creating an uninterrupted, immersive experience for attendees, amidst the serene backdrop of Ivinghoe Aston.

Comprehensive Welfare Measures

Understanding the paramount importance of safety and well-being, the festival organisers have detailed robust welfare provisions in their licence application. A dedicated team of at least four specialists will be on hand round-the-clock, offering support for emotional, psychological, and practical issues. This team is also equipped to provide crisis intervention, psychological support for those facing challenging experiences, and disseminate informed drug advice, reflecting a holistic approach to attendee care.

A Canvas for Independent Exploration

The essence of Above Below festival is encapsulated in its encouragement of independent exploration and interpretation of its immersive experiences. With a lineup featuring acts like Dj wiggles, Moon Patrol, and Timesplitters, the festival promises a rich tapestry of electronic music and arts, set against the natural beauty of Ivinghoe Aston Farm. Ticket prices starting at £50, open the gates to an inclusive celebration of creativity and community.

As discussions around the licence application unfold, the potential extension of alcohol sales hours at Above Below festival represents more than just longer party nights; it symbolizes a broader dialogue on balancing community standards with evolving entertainment landscapes. Whether this move will set a precedent for similar events remains to be seen, but what is clear is the festival's ambition to carve out a unique, all-encompassing experience that resonates long after the music fades.