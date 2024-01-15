en English
Automotive

ABI Warns Motorists of Potential Vehicle Theft During Defrosting

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has issued a stark warning to motorists about the risk of vehicle theft during the defrosting process in freezing weather conditions. The ABI’s advisory emphasizes that leaving a vehicle unattended with the keys in the ignition while it defrosts could potentially invite theft. In such cases, motor insurance policies may not provide coverage, leaving the vehicle owner to bear the financial repercussions.

Insurance Policies: Exclusions for Theft

Many motor insurance policies have explicit exclusions for theft when keys are left unattended in the ignition. The underlying philosophy here is that insurers expect policyholders to exercise reasonable care in safeguarding their vehicles. A vehicle left running unattended presents a low-hanging opportunity for criminals, and such a flagrant lack of precaution might not be covered under the ambit of insurance protection.

ABI’s Stand

Jonathan Fong, the ABI’s manager for general insurance policy, has spotlighted the risks associated with seeking warmth indoors while a vehicle defrosts outside. The scenario, commonplace during harsh winter months, presents an easy target for opportunistic thieves. Fong underscores the need for vehicle owners to endure the cold for a brief period rather than face the risk of vehicle theft.

Precautionary Measures

The ABI’s message might be icy, but it’s clear: it’s safer for vehicle owners to brave the elements for a short while than to risk their vehicle being stolen. As we navigate the frosty months ahead, vehicle owners are urged to exercise vigilance, prioritize security, and be aware of the terms and conditions of their insurance policies. In the end, a few minutes in the cold is a small price to pay for the safety and security of one’s vehicle.

Automotive United Kingdom Weather
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

