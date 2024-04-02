Abbey Clancy, Carol Vorderman, Katherine Ryan Heat Up ITV's Cooking With The Stars Lineup

As ITV gears up for a sizzling summer season, Cooking with the Stars announces a culinary showdown featuring a stellar cast of celebrities, including Abbey Clancy, Carol Vorderman, and Katherine Ryan. The competition promises a mix of high stakes and high flavors, with celebrities paired with professional chefs aiming to dazzle with their culinary skills. Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, this season includes a diverse group of contestants such as Pasha Kovalev, Ellie Simmonds, Linford Christie, Christopher Biggins, and Harry Pinero.

Star-Studded Kitchen Battles

The show's unique format pairs celebrities with renowned chefs who mentor them through a series of cooking challenges. Contestants like Abbey Clancy and Carol Vorderman will step out of their comfort zones, trading spotlights for stovetops as they chop, fry, and sauté their way towards the coveted title of champion chef. With previous winners including the likes of Harry Judd and Dr Ranj, the competition is expected to be fierce and the dishes even more so.

Culinary Challenges and Charisma

Beyond the slicing and dicing, Cooking with the Stars also serves up a hearty dose of personality. The chemistry between hosts Emma Willis and Tom Allen adds a layer of entertainment, ensuring that the show is not just about the food but also about the fun. As celebrities face off in the kitchen,