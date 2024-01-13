Abandoned Guinea Pigs Rescued in Retford, RSPCA Appeals for Information

Two female guinea pigs, dubbed Laine and Binnie, were found deserted in a plastic bin, accompanied by vegetable trimmings, on Upper Ings Lane, Retford. The alarming discovery was made by a passerby on January 5, who managed to save the pair. A third guinea pig, unfortunately, slipped away before it could be secured. The RSPCA immediately responded to the incident and the rescued rodents, both females, underwent a thorough health check by a vet before being moved into foster care via the RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid & Lincoln Branch.

Public Appeal and Ongoing Investigation

The RSPCA has voiced its unease over the incident, emphasizing the inherent risks and vulnerability of animals left in such deplorable conditions. They are now fervently seeking any information from the public concerning the incident and the still missing guinea pig. The organization has made a heartfelt appeal to the community for any leads that could shed light on the circumstances of the abandonment.

Rehabilitation and Future Plans

The fostered guinea pigs, Binnie and Laine, are currently receiving nurturing care, with a primary focus on rebuilding their confidence after the traumatic ordeal. The eventual aim is to prepare them for rehoming, ensuring they are emotionally and physically ready for a new start. The RSPCA, through its Lincolnshire Mid & Lincoln Branch, is committed to monitoring their progress and ensuring that they are placed in a loving and safe environment when the time comes.

Public Responsibility and Animal Welfare

The RSPCA’s message, underscored by this incident, is clear: The welfare of our animal companions is a shared responsibility. The organization is urging anyone with knowledge of the third guinea pig’s whereabouts or any details about the abandonment to reach out to their appeals line. The community’s involvement is crucial in safeguarding these innocent creatures and ensuring that those responsible for such callous acts are held accountable.