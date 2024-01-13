A63 Closure and Car Fire Wreak Havoc on Hull Traffic

Central Hull is currently caught amidst a traffic turmoil owing to the closure of the A63 eastbound, amplified by an unfortunate car fire on Clive Sullivan Way near St Andrew’s Quay. Emergency services were reported to have promptly arrived at the scene of the fire, adding another layer of complexity to the already strained traffic situation.

A63 Closure: Part of Mytongate Junction Scheme

The A63 closure, forming a part of the Mytongate junction scheme, has been planned to span across six weekends. The schedule is set to start from Friday evenings, extending until 6 am on the following Monday mornings. Notably, the closure is only applicable to eastbound traffic, leaving the road accessible for westbound travel.

Major Routes Bearing the Brunt

The closure’s ripple effect has been felt on several crucial routes. This includes the A63 stretch between the Humber Bridge and Hessle Road, and routes like Anlaby Road, Spring Bank, Freetown Way, and Beverley Road. Motorists have been forced to endure significant delays. Some have reported a travel time of 40 minutes for distances that would ordinarily take much less time.

Local Residents Voice Concerns

While the east Hull routes seem to be less hampered by the closure, local residents have nonetheless taken to social media platforms to voice their travel experiences. They also discuss the potential traffic disruptions looming over the upcoming weekends. With the A63 closure set to continue for several weekends, it’s clear that Hull’s residents brace for more traffic woes in the near future.