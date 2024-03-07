A38 Closure: Serious Crash Involves Motorbike and Van, Diversions in Place

Early this morning, a significant incident occurred on the A38, involving a collision between a motorbike and a van, leading to the closure of the road in both directions between the A374 (Trerulefoot) and the A388 (Carkeel, Saltash). The crash, which took place around 7.30 am, has prompted authorities to establish a diversion route, with National Highways projecting the road to remain shut until this afternoon.

Details of the Incident

The collision has caused significant disruption on the A38, a vital artery for commuters in the region. According to initial reports, the crash involved a motorbike and a van, leading to immediate action by emergency services. National Highways has issued an advisory for motorists, urging them to follow diversion signs placed strategically on both sides of the closed section. For westbound travelers, a specific route has been outlined via the A388 northbound towards Callington, then onto the A390 westbound towards Liskeard, and finally re-joining the A38 westbound at Liskeard. Eastbound travelers are advised to exit at Liskeard onto the A390 northbound, follow it eastbound to Callington, take the A388 southbound at the roundabout, and re-join the A38 eastbound at the Carkeel roundabout.

Impact on Local Traffic and Investigations

The closure of the A38 has undeniably impacted local traffic, with diversions leading to increased travel times for many. Devon and Cornwall Police are currently conducting a collision investigation to determine the specifics of the incident and the series of events leading up to it. The investigation's findings will be crucial in understanding how such incidents can be prevented in the future and in shaping road safety measures. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, taking into account potential delays.

Advice for Motorists and Future Updates

National Highways and local authorities are working diligently to manage the situation and minimize disruption. Motorists are strongly encouraged to heed diversion and travel advisories, check travel conditions before setting out, and stay updated on the progress of the road reopening. For the latest information, travelers can follow live updates provided by National Highways and local news outlets. The cooperation of the public is essential in ensuring a smooth response to the incident and the safety of all road users.

As the investigation continues and efforts to clear the road progress, the closure of the A38 serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the unpredictability of travel. Motorists are reminded to always exercise caution, especially in adverse conditions or unfamiliar routes. The community's resilience and patience in the face of such disruptions are commendable, reflecting a collective commitment to safety and support for the emergency services working tirelessly at the scene.