Transportation

A303 in Somerset Gets New Road Layout as Dualling Scheme Advances

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
A303 in Somerset Gets New Road Layout as Dualling Scheme Advances

Drivers in Wiltshire set to experience a new road layout on the A303 in Somerset as the A303 Sparkford to Ilchester dualling scheme takes a step forward. National Highways, the body responsible for the implementation, assures users of a safer and more user-friendly route.

A303 Dualling Scheme

The scheme, which has been in progress for a while, is set to alter the layout around the Yeovilton Junction and Steart Hill Junction. In the next phase, traffic will be diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound carriageway. This shift will pave the way for the construction of the new westbound dual carriageway and will primarily affect the stretch between the Podimore roundabout and Steart Hill Junction.

Local Impact

Despite the potential temporary inconvenience, National Highways has communicated these changes to local communities well in advance, ensuring access for residents and businesses is maintained. The traffic switch will occur overnight with a complete road closure from 9 pm on January 19 to 6 am on January 20. A diversion will be put in place for general traffic during this period.

Project Outcomes

The £155 million project aims to alleviate a notorious bottleneck on the A303, a route that sees approximately 23,500 vehicles daily, with numbers significantly rising during summer weekends. The completed project is expected to decrease journey times to the South West and enhance peak time traffic flow, thereby promoting economic growth in the area.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

