A2Dominion Faces Governance Downgrade by Regulator of Social Housing

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has delivered a regulatory judgement on A2Dominion Housing Group Limited, indicating that the housing provider has failed to meet the critical governance standards. The judgement has resulted in a downgrade of A2Dominion’s governance rating to G3, a significant setback for an otherwise established housing group. Despite the downgrade in governance, A2Dominion has maintained its viability score at V2.

Failure in Risk Management and Internal Control

The RSH’s judgement highlights the absence of a robust risk management, internal control, and assurance framework at A2Dominion. These deficiencies have contributed to ineffective risk mitigation, resulting in less than satisfactory outcomes for the tenants. The lack of these crucial elements in governance underlines the systemic issues plaguing the housing group and underscores the urgency for a comprehensive overhaul.

Concerns Over Data Quality and Systems

Further compounding A2Dominion’s governance woes are concerns about the adequacy of its data and systems. The company has been producing inferior quality data, which has significantly impaired the board’s capacity to supervise the organization effectively. The faulty data, coupled with systemic inadequacies, has created a challenging environment and impedes the delivery of high-quality services to tenants.

Efforts towards Rectifying Governance Issues

Despite the considerable challenges, the CEO and Chair of A2Dominion have begun active engagement with the RSH to rectify the governance issues. They are committed to addressing the deficiencies and returning the group to compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard. Harold Brown, the Senior Assistant Director for Investigations and Enforcement at RSH, has emphasized A2Dominion’s efforts to address and resolve these governance issues. The journey towards compliance and improved governance may be arduous, but the commitment shown by A2Dominion’s leadership promises a hopeful future.