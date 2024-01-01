A Year Without a Car: A Personal Reflection Amidst London’s Changing Transport Landscape

On the cusp of a new year, Nicholas Hellen, the transport editor for the Sunday Times, and his wife reflect on the past twelve months of navigating life without their once indispensable family car. Their transition to a car-free existence was triggered by the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), leading to the retirement of their veteran Volkswagen Passat.

End of an Era for Family Car

Their 20-year-old Volkswagen Passat, which had once served as a reliable workhorse for their various needs, including child seating and towing, experienced electrical failure, thus bringing its service to an end. This is a significant milestone as the average age of a car is just 14 years. The couple, residing in Putney, southwest London, had to adjust to life without their trusted transportation in a city where Mayor Sadiq Khan has initiated measures to mitigate air pollution by targeting older, more pollutant-emitting vehicles with Ulez.

A Change in Urban Lifestyle

This personal narrative mirrors a broader urban trend of lessening car dependency and advocating for cleaner air through regulatory measures. It is part of a larger environmental narrative that sees city dwellers opting for greener alternatives to their transportation needs. This move towards a more sustainable lifestyle is not only a personal choice but also a response to the changing regulatory landscape in major cities across the globe.

Transport for London: A Year in Review

Meanwhile, in the wider context of London’s transportation landscape, Transport for London (TfL) has encountered several significant challenges in 2024. These include a decrease in bus usage, a shift from bus to car travel, and slower bus journey times. Inner London experienced a 24% decline in commuter journeys. In contrast, overall bus demand between January and October 2023 was 8% higher than during the same period in 2022. Officials are striving to boost Underground ridership and enhance connectivity in outer boroughs, particularly in South London. They are also grappling with issues related to the reliability of stock and potential fare adjustments in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

