France

A Year of Transformative Experiences: 20 New Hotels to Open in 2024

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:09 pm EST
A Year of Transformative Experiences: 20 New Hotels to Open in 2024

As the world gears up for a bustling year in the travel and hospitality industry, 2024 is set to witness the grand opening of 20 new hotels, each promising a unique, transformative experience. These hotels, characterized by their distinct personalities, range from city sanctuaries amidst urban hustle to serene beach retreats emphasizing community engagement.

England: Embracing Rural Charm and Urban Expansion

England, a country known for its rich heritage and diverse landscapes, takes the spotlight with several noteworthy openings. Pig hotels in Warwickshire extend their ‘back to the land’ ethos with a functional farm supplying fresh produce to the hotel’s restaurant. In contrast, The Gallivant in Kent offers a coastal escape brimming with Edwardian elegance. England’s capital, London, witnesses a significant urban expansion with the introduction of Six Senses in a historic Art Deco building.

Wiltshire and Nice: A Haven of Tranquility

Wiltshire welcomes Teffont House, a cozy abode featuring organic gardens and a spa, along with Beckford Group’s new addition, Corsham House. In the serene city of Nice, France, a 17th-century convent is metamorphosing into a tranquil hotel sanctuary complete with Roman thermal baths and herbalist services.

Rome and Folegandros: A Cultural Odyssey

Rome’s hotel landscape is enriched with Casa Monti, striving to offer an artist’s home ambiance in the heart of the Rione Monti neighborhood. Meanwhile, the rugged terrain of Folegandros, Greece, inspires a new hotel offering suites with infinity pools and a holistic wellness program. These establishments seek to provide more than just accommodation; they aim to deliver immersive experiences steeped in local culture and innovative design.

A Broader Perspective

As we step into 2024, the global hospitality industry is buzzing with anticipation for other grand openings. From the restored Ritz-Carlton in the Cayman Islands to the historic Casa Marina in Florida and the opulent Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Nevada, each hotel opening is a testament to the industry’s resilience and the promise of delightful experiences for travelers worldwide.

France Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
Mahnoor Jehangir

