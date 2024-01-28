A Week of Change in Reading: Closures, Openings, and Traffic Chaos

The week between January 20 and 27 brought significant changes to the Reading community, shaping local businesses and affecting the daily hustle and bustle of the town. The events touched upon several sectors, from food to nightlife and infrastructure, painting a vivid picture of a bustling community in flux.

Finn's Fish and Chips Calls it Quits

Finn's Fish and Chips, a fixture on Hatherley Road in East Reading, announced its closure after nine years of serving classic British fare to the community. The closure of the beloved eatery marks the end of a traditional culinary experience that has been part of the neighborhood for nearly a decade, and the community will miss its traditional fish and chips.

Reloaded: A New Nightclub For The Over-25s

Despite the closure of Finn's, the Reading area continues to evolve, welcoming new ventures. One of these is Reloaded, a new nightclub for those aged 25 and over. Located at 7-9 Wharf St Market Place in Newbury, the club is the brainchild of Sonja Wall and Mike Wall. With its themed music nights, Reloaded aims to provide a dynamic venue for an older clientele looking for a vibrant nightlife experience.

Smash N Grab Says Goodbye

In a surprising move, the Smash N Grab burger hut, a popular food spot in Reading, closed its doors. The restaurant, run by Farouk Bhatti and Uzma Qadir, gained a reputation as one of the top burger joints in the area. The owners expressed their emotional farewell to their customers and the community in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Tim Hortons Heads to Berkshire

While some local businesses close, others are just beginning their journey in the Reading area. Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons, known for its hearty breakfasts, sweet treats, and delicious burgers, is gearing up to open its first location in Berkshire. This marks another milestone in the brand's expansion, adding to its existing 78 locations across the UK.

Reading Road Traffic Chaos

Lastly, Reading Road, a vital artery of the town, experienced major disruptions due to a burst water main. The incident led to road closures and severe traffic congestion as emergency repairs took place, causing delays and inconveniences for the local residents.