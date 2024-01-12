en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

A Week of Captivating Moments: From Harbin’s Ice Festival to London’s Quirky Traditions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
A Week of Captivating Moments: From Harbin’s Ice Festival to London’s Quirky Traditions

Last week, the world witnessed a diverse range of captivating events, each offering a unique perspective into different cultures and experiences. From the frosty landscapes of Harbin to the streets of Mexico City, these moments captured in photographs underline the rich tapestry of human experiences across the globe.

Harbin’s Winter Wonderland

China’s Heilongjiang province, home to the city of Harbin, came alive with the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. This renowned event, famous for its grand ice sculptures, drew visitors from around the world to the Harbin Ice and Snow World. The festival, a vital part of Harbin’s success, isn’t merely a result of a snowball effect. It’s a well-coordinated campaign that has managed to dominate Chinese social media. The festival also included a winter swimming event on the frozen Songhua river, where one daring swimmer displayed his skills, and a snow sculpture contest featuring artists from South Korea.

Fishing on Frozen Water and Kayaking in Floods

Meanwhile, the Hwacheon Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, made headlines with its unique ice fishing event. Participants were seen catching trout by hand on a frozen river, exemplifying the human spirit’s adaptability and resilience. In stark contrast, the United Kingdom saw kayakers navigating flooded lands and motorists braving partially flooded roads after Storm Henk. The River Arun in Pulborough had burst its banks, transforming the landscape into a waterlogged terrain.

Celebrations, Security, and Space

Celebratory moments were not in short supply. In Italy, Lazio football players rejoiced with their mascot after a triumphant match. In Mexico City, a German Shepherd named Soldier Arkadas, donated by the Turkish government, was seen enjoying his birthday cake. On a more serious note, a security guard in Brasilia, Brazil, was pictured employing an anti-drone weapon during a democracy event. Meanwhile, in the United States, the launch of a Vulcan rocket was captured at Cape Canaveral. In New York City, a dancer’s performance amidst falling snow added a touch of whimsy to the urban landscape.

Quirky Traditions

Quirkiness was on display in the United Kingdom, where participants of the No Trousers Tube Ride braved the London Underground, adding a humorous touch to the usually mundane commute. These events, each unique in their own right, offer a glimpse into the varied occurrences and cultural events taking place globally.

0
China South Korea United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
3 mins ago
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
As Taiwan gears up for a pivotal presidential election on January 13, 2024, the world watches with bated breath. The outcome promises to shape Taiwan’s future relations with both its colossal neighbor, China, and its distant ally, the United States. With current President Tsai Ing-wen stepping down following two terms, the election stands on the
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Hong Kong Authorities Intercept Major Illegal Lobster Shipment
37 mins ago
Hong Kong Authorities Intercept Major Illegal Lobster Shipment
China's Einstein Probe: A New Vanguard in Space Exploration
38 mins ago
China's Einstein Probe: A New Vanguard in Space Exploration
Taiwanese Artists at the Crossroads of Culture and Geopolitics
14 mins ago
Taiwanese Artists at the Crossroads of Culture and Geopolitics
China's PPI Decreases by 2.7% in December 2023: Implications and Outlook
24 mins ago
China's PPI Decreases by 2.7% in December 2023: Implications and Outlook
Business Leader Chen Liming Emphasizes Trust and Global Cooperation at Davos 2024
28 mins ago
Business Leader Chen Liming Emphasizes Trust and Global Cooperation at Davos 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals
1 min
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals
Unrest in Papua New Guinea and Cultural Backlash in Buenos Aires
2 mins
Unrest in Papua New Guinea and Cultural Backlash in Buenos Aires
India's Battle with Air Pollution: A Detailed Overview
2 mins
India's Battle with Air Pollution: A Detailed Overview
Unveiling Sports Icons: Muggsy Bogues Kicks Off 'Sports Legends of the Carolinas'
3 mins
Unveiling Sports Icons: Muggsy Bogues Kicks Off 'Sports Legends of the Carolinas'
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
3 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits
4 mins
Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits
Nigeria's CSOs Defend Interior Minister Amidst Contract Scandal
4 mins
Nigeria's CSOs Defend Interior Minister Amidst Contract Scandal
Decoding the Role of STING Protein in the Innate Immune Response
4 mins
Decoding the Role of STING Protein in the Innate Immune Response
Asia-Pacific in Focus: A Visual Narrative by Masayo Yoshida
4 mins
Asia-Pacific in Focus: A Visual Narrative by Masayo Yoshida
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app