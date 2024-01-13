en English
A Two-Decade Journey: The Transformation of a Bungalow into a Dream Home

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
A Two-Decade Journey: The Transformation of a Bungalow into a Dream Home

Elizabeth and Nabil Assaf began their path of home renovation over twenty years ago in Chorleywood, Hertfordshire. Their target? A dated bungalow from the 1970s, complete with a pink bathroom and concrete driveway, ripe for transformation into their dream family residence.

Challenges on the Road to Renovation

Initial plans to convert the quaint bungalow into a two-story house met with repeated rejections from the local planning authorities. Bound by the insistence that the building must remain a bungalow, the Assafs were compelled to make minor improvements while raising their two daughters. These included transforming the dining room into an additional bedroom and the installation of a conservatory.

Turning Point: A Strategic Partnership

With their children growing and space a premium, the couple made a decisive choice in 2018. They enlisted the services of architect Jane Duncan, famed for her direct approach and understanding of planning officer expectations. Duncan’s strategic action plan involved a comprehensive survey to establish a precedent for multi-storey conversions in the area, thoughtful design to avoid overlooking neighbours, and persuasive CGIs to support the planning application.

Two-Decade Wait Ends: Renovation Begins

After 20 years of patient waiting, the Assafs were finally granted permission to proceed with their renovation in June 2019. The seven-month mission involved the inclusion of a modern staircase, pivot front door, and bi-fold garage door while doubling the house’s floor space. The renovation, which cost £350,000, added extra bedrooms and bathrooms, and was completed just before the UK’s Covid lockdown in 2020.

A Home Transformed: Aesthetic and Functional Improvements

The transformation of their dream home has significantly improved the family’s quality of life. The exterior has been enhanced with block paving and iroko wood cladding, personally cut by Nabil. The interior decor, meanwhile, reflects the couple’s Australian and Lebanese heritage, featuring full-height doors, a bright colour palette, and personal touches throughout. The two-decade journey of the Assaf’s to renovate their bungalow has been a testament to their patience, strategic planning, and personal investment in creating their dream home.

United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

