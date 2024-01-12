en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

A Shift in PDA: Body Language Expert Analyzes Royal Couples

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:53 pm EST
A Shift in PDA: Body Language Expert Analyzes Royal Couples

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, once known for their passionate public displays of affection (PDA), have seen a shift in their public demeanor since their departure as working royals in 2020, according to body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton. The couple, widely known as the Sussexes, have seemingly curtailed their tactile interactions and eye contact in public. However, Stanton assures that their love and mutual support remain robust, despite the outward change.

A Nuanced Shift in the Sussexes’ Body Language

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s affectionate body language was a hallmark of their public appearances during their tenure as working royals. Frequent hand-holding and arm-in-arm appearances were common. However, according to Stanton, there’s been a noticeable shift in their behavior. The decrease in engaged eye contact and less physicality in their interactions points to a significant change in their PDA.

Contrast with Other Royal Couples

In contrast to the Sussexes’ reduced PDA, Stanton brings attention to another royal couple: Zara Tindall and her husband Mike. The Tindalls consistently demonstrate affection in public. Their body language and rapport suggest an enduring, loving relationship. According to Stanton, their less prominent position within the royal family may afford them the freedom to be more openly affectionate.

Insights from a Body Language Expert

Darren Stanton’s expertise in body language and behavior stems from his background in psychology and his experience as a former police officer. Stanton, often referred to as the ‘Human Lie Detector,’ uses his skills to analyze body language, facilitating insights into interpersonal relationships. He regularly shares his observations and findings with the media, providing a unique perspective on public figures and their interactions.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
3 mins ago
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
In a bid to bridge a $38 billion budget deficit, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget threatens the future of the state’s Park Adventure Pass and Library Parks Pass programs. These initiatives, aimed at providing free access to state parks, risk losing their funding under the new budget plan, which seeks to cut $8.5 billion
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
Profiles of Courage: Five Singaporean Women Who Took Significant Risks
1 hour ago
Profiles of Courage: Five Singaporean Women Who Took Significant Risks
Richard Marshall Ascends to Past Grand Master of Prince Hall Lodge
1 hour ago
Richard Marshall Ascends to Past Grand Master of Prince Hall Lodge
Uniontown's Historic Community Building Caught in Management Dispute
8 mins ago
Uniontown's Historic Community Building Caught in Management Dispute
Supernatural Beliefs Among Americans: A RealClear Opinion Research Poll
31 mins ago
Supernatural Beliefs Among Americans: A RealClear Opinion Research Poll
Mychal Threets: A Librarian's Triumph Over Social Media Harassment
54 mins ago
Mychal Threets: A Librarian's Triumph Over Social Media Harassment
Latest Headlines
World News
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
2 mins
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
3 mins
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
3 mins
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
3 mins
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
4 mins
AIIMS Takes Proactive Steps to Address Patient Accommodation Issues
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
5 mins
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
5 mins
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
5 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
5 mins
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app