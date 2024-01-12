A Shift in PDA: Body Language Expert Analyzes Royal Couples

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, once known for their passionate public displays of affection (PDA), have seen a shift in their public demeanor since their departure as working royals in 2020, according to body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton. The couple, widely known as the Sussexes, have seemingly curtailed their tactile interactions and eye contact in public. However, Stanton assures that their love and mutual support remain robust, despite the outward change.

A Nuanced Shift in the Sussexes’ Body Language

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s affectionate body language was a hallmark of their public appearances during their tenure as working royals. Frequent hand-holding and arm-in-arm appearances were common. However, according to Stanton, there’s been a noticeable shift in their behavior. The decrease in engaged eye contact and less physicality in their interactions points to a significant change in their PDA.

Contrast with Other Royal Couples

In contrast to the Sussexes’ reduced PDA, Stanton brings attention to another royal couple: Zara Tindall and her husband Mike. The Tindalls consistently demonstrate affection in public. Their body language and rapport suggest an enduring, loving relationship. According to Stanton, their less prominent position within the royal family may afford them the freedom to be more openly affectionate.

Insights from a Body Language Expert

Darren Stanton’s expertise in body language and behavior stems from his background in psychology and his experience as a former police officer. Stanton, often referred to as the ‘Human Lie Detector,’ uses his skills to analyze body language, facilitating insights into interpersonal relationships. He regularly shares his observations and findings with the media, providing a unique perspective on public figures and their interactions.