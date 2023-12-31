en English
A Royal New Year: How British and Danish Royals Ring in the New Year

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:47 am EST
As the world prepares to bid adieu to 2023, the royal families of Britain and Denmark are gearing up for their traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations. The British royal family, led by King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, is known for their Christmas festivities at Sandringham House, Norfolk. As the clock ticks down to the New Year, anticipation builds on whether they will remain at Sandringham or choose different paths to ring in the New Year.

British Royals: Upholding Traditions

Ahead of the New Year, Sandringham House buzzes with excitement. The British royal family cherishes the traditions initiated by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who used to stay at Sandringham until February 6, marking the anniversary of her father’s death. However, the pandemic shifted the Queen’s usual plans in 2021, opting to spend Christmas and New Year at Windsor Castle instead.

King Charles, determined to uphold his mother’s traditions, has reignited the classic New Year celebrations at Sandringham House. The younger generation of the British royals, including Prince William and Catherine, are expected to participate in these festivities or return to their country homes. In 2019, Zara and Mike Tindall celebrated the New Year at a grand party on Sydney Harbour Bridge alongside actress Rebel Wilson. As for Prince Harry and Meghan, who now reside in California, speculations suggest they may have a quiet New Year’s with their children or join a local party in Montecito.

(Read Also: Behind the Scenes: Sunak, Cummings, and the Conservative Party’s Election Strategy)

The Danish Royals: Grandeur Personified

The Danish royal family, on the other hand, is celebrated for their elaborate New Year’s Eve celebrations. Queen Margrethe II hosts a New Year’s banquet and levees at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. These grand events, adorned with tiaras, jewels, and evening gowns, hold significant prominence on the Danish royal calendar. Crown Princess Mary often steals the spotlight with her iconic fashion statements during these events.

Queen Margrethe II also continues the tradition of delivering her annual New Year’s Address on December 31. This event, eagerly awaited by the Danish populace, perfectly encapsulates the royal New Year’s Eve celebrations, as the Queen reflects upon the passing year and looks forward to the coming one with hope and optimism.

(Read Also: UK Councils Implement Emission-Based Parking Charges to Promote Greener Transportation)

Carrying Forward Legacy and Traditions

Despite the unprecedented changes that the world has faced over the past few years, royal families across the globe continue to uphold their traditions during the New Year. Whether it’s the British royals keeping alive the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II or the Danish royals hosting their grand New Year’s banquet, these traditions add a touch of glamour, history, and continuity to the global New Year’s Eve celebrations.

United Kingdom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

