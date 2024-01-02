en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social

A Royal Bond: Intimate Moment Between King Charles III and Prince William Captivates the World

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
A Royal Bond: Intimate Moment Between King Charles III and Prince William Captivates the World

It was a moment of profound emotion and royal solidarity that captured the hearts of millions around the world. King Charles III, newly crowned as the United Kingdom’s monarch, shared a touching interaction with his son, Prince William, during the coronation ceremony. The event, televised globally, offered a glimpse into the strong bond between the father and son duo, igniting excitement among royal enthusiasts.

A Historical Moment Etched in Time

As the elaborate proceedings unfolded, an intimate moment of familial warmth stole the show. Prince William approached his father, the new sovereign, and in a formal gesture of deference, knelt before him. The prince then pledged his loyalty, vowing to serve as his ‘liege man of life and limb’ and invoking divine assistance for his commitment. This act, a time-honoured tradition, was a poignant demonstration of the prince’s allegiance to the new monarch.

A Ceremony Steeped in Tradition

The coronation ceremony, a spectacle steeped in history and grandeur, saw dignitaries from all corners of the globe in attendance. Global leaders, celebrities, and members of royalty were present to witness King Charles III ascend the throne. The event was a vibrant display of pomp and circumstance, a tribute to the monarchy’s enduring legacy.

The Royal Bond: Charles and William

This intimate interaction between King Charles III and Prince William has served to reinforce the already strong relationship they share. As the world watched, the father-son duo displayed a moment of closeness that transcended the formalities of the occasion. The exchange of words between them, though private, resonated deeply with those who hold an affection for the royal family.

0
Social United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TikTok Trends 2023: From Fashion to Gospel Music, How Ghana is Leading the Charge

By Ebenezer Mensah

Barcelona City Council Hits Property Owner with Record Fine for Illegal Tourist Rentals

By Geeta Pillai

Grace Mortimer: The Instagram Sensation Making Budget-Friendly Meals a Delicious Reality

By Mahnoor Jehangir

UK’s Benefit Cap Concerns Amid Benefits Increase: CPAG Warns

By Bijay Laxmi

UK Government's New Childcare Policy: Ambition and Concerns ...
@Education · 2 hours
UK Government's New Childcare Policy: Ambition and Concerns ...
heart comment 0
Tech Industry Titans Share New Year Hopes and Anticipations for 2024

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Tech Industry Titans Share New Year Hopes and Anticipations for 2024
UK’s Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales

By Bijay Laxmi

UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
Monroe Church Incident: Over 50 Congregants Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

By Bijay Laxmi

Monroe Church Incident: Over 50 Congregants Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers

By Nitish Verma

Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers
Latest Headlines
World News
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
16 seconds
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
39 seconds
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
45 seconds
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
51 seconds
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
52 seconds
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
1 min
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
1 min
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
1 min
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
1 min
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app