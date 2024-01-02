en English
United Kingdom

‘A Place in the Sun’ Spin-off to Revisit Memorable House Hunters

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
‘A Place in the Sun’ Spin-off to Revisit Memorable House Hunters

Channel 4’s beloved property program, ‘A Place in the Sun’, is expanding its horizons with a fresh spin-off series christened ‘A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next’. The novel series is designed to quench the audience’s curiosity about the aftermath of the life-altering decisions of the house hunters featured in the original show.

Revisiting Memorable House Hunters

The spin-off will embark on a fascinating journey, tracing the footsteps of some of the most memorable house hunters from the original series. The series will scrutinize the long-term repercussions and benefits of their audacious moves abroad. The audience will gain insights into how these house hunters have adapted to their new surroundings, culture, and lifestyle, and whether the move has been advantageous for them.

Surprising Tribute to the Host

The series will also bring forth some intriguing tales and tributes from the house hunters. A remarkable instance is a tribute by a couple who expressed their gratitude towards the host, Jasmine Harman, by dedicating a guest bedroom, the ‘Jasmine Suite,’ in their newly renovated property. This gesture is an acknowledgement of Harman’s instrumental role in assisting the couple in their property search.

Jasmine Harman’s Personal Reflections

The host, Jasmine Harman, will also share her own experiences and reflections about the show and its impact on her life. She will delve into how her move abroad to Spain has brought about significant improvements in her quality of life. Harman has enjoyed benefits such as a shorter commute, more quality time with her children, and a more desirable lifestyle, thanks to the show’s influence.

The new spin-off series, ‘A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next,’ is all set to begin its broadcast on Channel 4 today at 3 pm, promising viewers an engaging mix of nostalgia, new revelations, and candid reflections.

United Kingdom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

