A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head

The Queen's Head, a renowned Exeter pub, has entered an exciting phase under the stewardship of new landlords Ian and Jenny, fondly known as 'The Grandad' and 'The Duchess'. The duo assumed charge on the first day of the year, with aspirations of injecting fresh life into the establishment. Their plan hinges on preserving the pub's sports bar appeal and introducing high-quality pub grub, all within a family-friendly ambiance. In a bid to maintain the family-friendly atmosphere, they've introduced an 8pm cutoff time for children.

Keeping the Sports Bar Spirit Alive

The Queen's Head boasts of 15 screens, including an impressive 80-inch one, showcasing a wide variety of sporting events. This makes it a hotspot for sports enthusiasts who can enjoy their favorite games in a lively atmosphere.

A New Era of Community Engagement and Customer Orientation

Both Ian and Jenny have spent time in Spain and bring a unique blend of experience and passion to their roles. Since taking over, they've revived the food service after an unfortunate four-year gap owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their emphasis on community engagement and a customer-centric approach is evident in their efforts.

Reviving the Food Service and More

The pub now serves breakfast, a crowd-favorite Sunday carvery, hosts themed nights, and offers meal deals. The menu has been revamped to include vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, catering to a broader spectrum of dietary preferences. Their future plans include entertaining themed nights like a Benidorm Night, live music performances in the garden, and the formation of a women's pool team. Furthermore, the pub's opening hours have been expanded, and the new landlords are enthusiastic about organizing charity events, further enriching their contribution to the community.