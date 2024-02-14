A Midsummer Night's Dream at Castletown House and Gardens: A Magical Production by The HandleBards

This summer, the historic Castletown House and Gardens will play host to a magical rendition of Shakespeare's classic, A Midsummer Night's Dream. The HandleBards, an eco-friendly theatre company, are set to cycle their way to the venue on July 23, 2024, bringing with them a production that marries modernity, music, and enchantment.

A Troupe on Wheels

The HandleBards have earned a reputation for their commitment to sustainability and their unique approach to theatre. They traverse the UK on bicycles, carrying all their props, costumes, and sets with them. This year, they're adding Castletown House and Gardens to their map, promising an evening of family-friendly entertainment.

The Magic of Midsummer

Directed by Eleanor Rhode, this production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is a feast of technical delights. It seamlessly blends modern elements with the timeless tale, creating a world where mischief and magic abound. The play's comedy is accentuated by the cast's impeccable comedic timing and the innovative use of props and set design.

Standout Performances

Among the talented cast, Mathew Baynton's portrayal of Bottom stands out. His performance has been lauded as 'hilarious and heartwarming', bringing a fresh perspective to the beloved character. The HandleBards' production has received rave reviews, with The Stage describing it as 'gloriously eccentric and very, very funny'. Audience member Melanie Bartlett echoed this sentiment, saying, '"It was fun and interactive for the children, we loved it!"'

As the HandleBards continue to cycle their way across the UK, their production of A Midsummer Night's Dream promises to be a highlight of the summer season. With its blend of comedy, magic, and modernity, it's a theatrical experience not to be missed.