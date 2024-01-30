A Lifelong Love for Literature: Paul High Donates Wife's Puffin Collection to Museum

Imagine a library brimming with 2000 Puffin books, each a treasured memento of a lifelong passion. This is the legacy of Elizabeth High, an Oxford-educated English graduate and teacher, whose remarkable collection is now set to find a new home at The Story Museum in Oxford. Her widower, 81-year-old Paul High, is donating the entire collection to continue her love for literature and education.

A Lifelong Literary Adventure

Elizabeth began her collection in 1986, when the 2000th Puffin publication, 'I Like This Story: A Taste of Fifty Favourites' chosen by Kaye Webb, was released. Over the years, her vast collection grew to include noteworthy titles like J. R. R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and Robert Louis Stevenson's 'Treasure Island'. The pursuit of these children's classics took her across the globe, with books sourced from as far as New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with the help of her three children and ten grandchildren. A testament to her dedication, the collection filled three large bookcases in her study.

After Elizabeth's passing, Paul sought guidance on where the compilation should find a new home. Local publisher, Nick Battle, advised him to approach Allen Lane, a Penguin publishing house. The trustees there recommended The Story Museum in Oxford as the ideal beneficiary. The museum has expressed its delight in receiving the impressive collection, which will not only be a valuable addition to their resources but also a tribute to a woman's extraordinary love for literature.