A Gem in Umry Gardens: The Detached Home Blending Luxury with Homely Charm

Imagine stepping into a world where the charm of traditional design meets modern luxury; a place where every detail, from polished porcelain tiles to hand-painted Shaker style kitchen units, speaks volumes of a carefully curated living space. This isn't just any home; it's a four-bedroom detached haven nestled in the heart of Umry Gardens, a testament to architectural elegance and versatile living. With its sprawling landscape, multiple entertainment zones, and a detached garage, this property isn't just a house; it's a lifestyle statement, listed for offers over £349,950.

A Closer Look at Luxurious Living

The heart of the home beats in its three reception rooms, each telling a unique story. The lounge, with its limestone fire surround, invites warmth and conversation, while the living room boasts an open fire, perfect for those chilly evenings. The dining room, equipped with PVC double-glazed French doors, opens up to a rear entertainment area, blurring the lines between indoor comfort and outdoor allure. The kitchen, a masterpiece in ivory, offers modern appliances nestled within hand-painted Shaker style units, making every meal preparation an experience. A utility room and a ground-floor WC add to the convenience, ensuring functionality accompanies style.

Personal Sanctuaries and Outdoor Bliss

Upstairs, the tranquility of the sleeping quarters awaits. Four double bedrooms, with two featuring built-in wardrobes, offer restful retreats for each member of the family. The master bedroom, with its ensuite shower room, promises a private haven of relaxation. The family bathroom, with its four-piece suite, ensures luxury and functionality meet at every turn. The real magic, however, lies in the property's exterior. Landscaped gardens on three sides, a timber summerhouse, and a spa area with provision for a hot tub offer varied entertainment zones. Whether it's a serene afternoon in the summerhouse or a lively evening in the spa area, this home is designed to cater to every mood and occasion.

Comparative Luxury: A Market Perspective

When placed in the context of luxury real estate, this Umry Gardens property stands out for its blend of traditional charm and modern amenities. In comparison, a handcrafted home in Manhattan Beach, priced at $4.895 million, offers high-end finishes and an outdoor oasis but at a significantly higher investment. Similarly, luxury homes in Tulsa showcase spacious bedrooms and modern amenities, yet the unique blend of homely charm and luxury in Umry Gardens provides an unparalleled living experience that's hard to find elsewhere.