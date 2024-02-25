A Fresh Twist on Mozart: 'Così fan tutte' Reimagined as a Classroom Comedy

In a bold move that marries classical opera with the high spirits of a sixth-form comedy, director Max Hoehn breathes new life into Mozart's 'Così fan tutte'. The production, starring Sophie Bevan and Kayleigh Decker as the two heroines, transforms the traditional narrative into a tale of youthful mischief and emotional discovery, set within the confines of a schoolroom. This inventive staging not only challenges conventional interpretations but also highlights the timeless relevance of Mozart's exploration of love, loyalty, and identity.

A Creative Confluence of Comedy and Opera

The stage is set for an unconventional journey as Fiordiligi (Sophie Bevan) and Dorabella (Kayleigh Decker) find their fidelity tested by their boyfriends Ferrando (Egor Zhuravskii) and Guglielmo (James Atkinson) under the dubious guidance of their teacher, Don Alfonso (José Fardilha). Drawing inspiration from classics like 'The History Boys' and 'The Belles of St Trinian's', Hoehn's production is a medley of schoolroom antics, rugby club shenanigans, and gym lessons, all set against a backdrop brimming with adolescent energy and decorated with whimsical illustrations that hint at the 'facts of life'. Yet, beneath the surface of this comedic veneer, the opera's more serious undertones begin to emerge, particularly through the poignant delivery of Fiordiligi's aria 'Per pietà', a testament to Bevan's vocal and emotional depth.

The Complexity Beneath the Laughter

As the narrative unfolds, the youthful exuberance of the characters transitions into a phase of introspection and personal revelation. The climax, marked by the characters' transformation into hippy disguises, symbolizes not only their internal journey but also the isolation that accompanies their newfound self-awareness. This nuanced ending, far from the reconciliation traditionally anticipated, suggests a future rife with complexity and introspection. Despite some pacing issues under the baton of conductor Tomáš Hanus, the performance by a cast of professionals, including notable portrayals by Rebecca Evans as Despina and José Fardilha as Don Alfonso, adds layers of maturity to the production, challenging audiences to look beyond the laughter.

Reinterpreting Mozart for Modern Audiences

Hoehn's reimagining of 'Così fan tutte' as a classroom comedy drama does more than entertain; it engages audiences in a dialogue about the nature of love and the rites of passage into adulthood. By setting the opera in a relatable context, the production makes Mozart's work accessible to a broader audience, inviting both opera aficionados and newcomers to experience the genius of the composer in a fresh and contemporary light. The performance, while maintaining its comedic stance, unveils the opera's layers of depth and maturity, offering a compelling perspective that resonates with today's societal norms and challenges.

As the curtain falls on this innovative production, it's clear that 'Così fan tutte' continues to captivate and intrigue, proving that even the most traditional of operas can find new life and relevance through creative reinterpretation. In blending the light-hearted with the profound, this production not only honors Mozart's original masterpiece but also enriches it, ensuring its enduring appeal and significance in the ever-evolving landscape of opera.