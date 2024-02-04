A Fresh Start Awaits: Five Pubs in County Durham Up for Grabs

Five cherished pubs in the heart of County Durham are inviting new proprietors to step in, offering a fresh start to those interested in the hospitality industry. These unique establishments, nestled in bustling areas like Bishop Auckland, Consett, and Durham, come equipped with an array of features and amenities, promising a lucrative venture to potential buyers.

A Refined Blend of Comfort and Profit

Among these properties, one pub stands out with its substantial annual turnover of £392,933 and a gross profit of £266,150. This establishment, which comes with an attached three-bedroom house, underwent a £110,000 refurbishment in 2020. Now, with a price tag of £695,000, it is ready to welcome its new owners. Its nine en-suite rooms offer an excellent source of revenue, hinting at the establishment's potential for growth under the right leadership.

A Gastronomic Haven in Medomsley

Another establishment worth noting is a quaint village pub in Medomsley, lauded for its mouth-watering food offerings. This pub features a detached stone-built structure, an inviting lounge bar, and well-arranged dining areas. The property is perfectly maintained, complete with parking facilities and a picturesque beer garden to attract patrons.

The Royal Oak: A Perfect Blend of History and Leisure

The Royal Oak, an iconic pub nestled on a busy route in Medomsley, is a charming two-story stone property. With a main bar, separate dining room, commercial kitchen, and five en-suite letting bedrooms, it is an attractive proposition for potential buyers. The pub also houses a private manager's flat, adding to the property's appeal. The Royal Oak's exterior is as inviting as its interior, boasting a large outdoor terrace and beer garden capable of accommodating over 150 people, a children's play area, and ample parking.

Other Noteworthy Properties

Apart from these, the list includes a pub with a four-bedroom apartment and a centrally located bar named Lacey's. Lacey's, with its DJ booth, dance floor, and late-night license, is priced at £199,000, making it an attractive investment for those looking to create a vibrant nightlife venue. With each offering distinct characteristics to attract patrons, these pubs hold the promise of a thriving business under new stewardship.