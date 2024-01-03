en English
A Farewell to Queens: Global Tributes for Queen Elizabeth II and a New Reign in Denmark

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 am EST
A Farewell to Queens: Global Tributes for Queen Elizabeth II and a New Reign in Denmark

The world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, as a sea of teddy bears and marmalade sandwiches graces the tribute sites across London. These unique gestures, inspired by the beloved character Paddington Bear, are a testament to the Queen’s endearing interaction with the fictional character during her Platinum Jubilee Concert. However, with the overwhelming response, authorities have urged mourners to restrain from leaving non-floral tributes.

A Touching Tribute to a Beloved Monarch

In an effort to honour the national sentiment, the BBC has scheduled ‘special broadcasts’ of both Paddington films, featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, on the days surrounding the Queen’s state funeral slated for September 19. The Queen’s coffin, transported from Edinburgh, currently lies in the Bow Room of Buckingham Palace before being moved to the Palace of Westminster.

A New Reign Begins

Meanwhile, in an official televised Accession Council ceremony, King Charles III has been proclaimed the successor of his mother as the monarch, with Camilla taking her place as the Queen Consort. The nation, while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, looks forward to the reign of King Charles III, hopeful for a new era of leadership.

Change of Guard in Denmark

In a simultaneous move, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her abdication during her annual New Years Eve speech. Her son, Crown Prince Frederik, will ascend the throne as King Frederik the 10th, with Crown Princess Mary becoming HM Queen Mary. The abdication comes amidst rumours of an affair involving the Crown Prince, but the Danish Royal Family stands united during this transitional period. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen paid tribute to Queen Margrethe II’s lifelong dedication to the Kingdom, acknowledging her warm manners, linguistic talents, and broad support from the Danish people throughout her reign.

United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

