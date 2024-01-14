A Chronicle of Life: Births, Memorials, and Remembrances for January 14, 2024

Births, memorials, and remembrances form an integral part of the social fabric, offering intimate glimpses into the ebb and flow of life. On January 14, 2024, a new chapter began in this chronicle with the birth of Oliver, son to Laranee Scerri and Nicolo, at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London, marking a joyous beginning amidst the poignant endings.

Memorials: Celebrating Lives Lived

Memorials offer solace, a chance to commemorate the lives of individuals who left indelible marks on those around them. Among those remembered is John Azzopardi Vella, a former business contributor to The Sunday Times of Malta. Vella, who passed away at the ripe age of 85, left behind a legacy of insightful journalism and impactful contributions to Malta’s business landscape.

Funeral Services: A Farewell

Funeral services and Masses are scheduled for several individuals, providing a space for loved ones to say their final goodbyes. Among them are Raymond Demanuele of Msida, Julie of Balzan, and Fr. Noe Schiavone, an Augustinian friar and priest. A special mention is Sir John Martin Kirby Laing, CBE DL, a businessman and philanthropist whose contributions to society were as significant as they were numerous.

Remembrances: Honouring Memories

Remembrances serve as heartfelt tributes to individuals such as Gemma and Michael Callus, Giovanna Cini, Catherine Fenech, Harry R. Formosa, Malou and Peter Lanfranco, Cecil Pace, and Charles Spiteri. Shared by families and loved ones, these memories keep the essence of the departed alive, reflecting the profound impact they had during their time among us. In lieu of flowers, donations are being requested for several causes and organizations, a testament to the lasting influence of those who have passed.