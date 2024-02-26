A Call for Urgent Reform: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council Directed to Revamp Children’s Services

In the serene coastal towns of Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole, a storm has been brewing, not in the English Channel, but within the corridors of its local council's children's social care services. Following a scathing Ofsted report in December 2021, which branded the overall effectiveness of these services as inadequate, the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council finds itself under a statutory direction to enact significant improvements, particularly in its Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) offerings.

A Directive for Change

The Department for Education's intervention has set the stage for a comprehensive overhaul. The council is now mandated to collaborate closely with John Coughlan, an adviser appointed by the Department, who brings with him a wealth of experience and a mandate to guide the council's corporate leadership team toward substantial improvement. This intervention is a direct response to the joint Ofsted and Care Quality Commission SEND report from 2021, which underscored a disturbing stagnation in services for children and young people with SEND in the area, highlighting issues such as delays in accessing services and problems with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), and educational psychologist advice.

The Road to Reform

In the wake of the directive, the BCP Council, along with NHS Dorset, schools, colleges, and other key stakeholders, have come together to draft a new SEND improvement plan. This collaborative effort aims to address the critical issues identified, focusing on reducing delays in service provision and improving the quality of EHCPs and support from educational psychologists. The initial steps towards reform have been met with cautious optimism by parents and educators alike, who have long voiced their concerns over the inadequacies in the support system for children and young people with SEND.

Looking Ahead

While the statutory direction represents a significant turning point, it also underscores the magnitude of the task ahead. The BCP Council's commitment to transforming its SEND services will be under close scrutiny, not just by Ofsted and the Department for Education, but by the families who depend on these services the most. Success will not be measured by the implementation of new processes alone but by the tangible improvement in the lives of children and young people with SEND in Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole. As the council embarks on this challenging journey, the hope is that this directive will mark the beginning of a new chapter, one in which every child and young person with SEND in the area can access the support they need to thrive.