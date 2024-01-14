en English
A Bounty of Activities: Birmingham’s February Half Term 2024

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
A Bounty of Activities: Birmingham’s February Half Term 2024

The February half term in Birmingham, set from February 9 to 19, 2024, is ready to provide ample entertainment for children and families, boasting a rich array of events and activities. The schedule is followed by an exceptionally early Easter break, offering a variety of options to keep the kids occupied.

Half Term Highlights

Several key attractions in Birmingham are prepped to offer unique experiences. Cadbury World, for example, is set to host Freddo’s Big Top Stage Show with daily performances from February 11 to March 26. Thinktank Science Museum is also in the game, offering the ‘Our World from Space’ family show, included in general admission, with sessions running from February 12 to 16.

Outdoor Adventures and More

For those preferring an outdoor expedition, West Midland Safari Park invites families to meet popular characters Bluey and Bingo between February 12 and 16. The city also suggests free and inexpensive outings such as parks, nature reserves, forest trails, and soft play centers, providing a balance between indoor and outdoor activities.

New Attractions and Events

Birmingham’s family-friendly venues are not holding back on creativity. Alton Towers introduces a Pirate Takeover event with new attractions and CBeebies character meet-and-greets, running from February 10 to 25. Warwick Castle features a Festival of Archery from February 10 to 19. Aston Hall organizes an interactive ‘Hunt for the Lost Time Machine’ event for children aged 9-12, spanning February 13 to 16.

For the crafty kids, Sarehole Mill will host a Kids Jewellery Workshop, offering children over eight the chance to create their own jewellery. To top it off, various guides and resources are available for family-friendly walks, museums, playgrounds, pubs, cafes, and restaurants, ensuring that Birmingham’s February half term 2024 will be a memorable one.

United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

United Kingdom

