90 Day Fiancé Star Cleo Corraine Announces Second Breakup with Christian Allgood

Reality television star, Cleo Corraine, known for her appearance in the show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has publicly announced her second breakup with Christian Allgood. The 32-year-old England native confirmed the end of their engagement on Instagram, providing an exhaustive account of the events leading to their separation.

Rekindled Romance Ends in Heartbreak

The couple, known for their roller-coaster romance, had initially parted ways in October 2023. Despite the pressures of a public relationship and the trials of long-distance love, Cleo battled for their unity, envisioning a shared future. The couple rekindled their love and announced their engagement in December 2023, a decision that was short-lived.

Transphobia and Trauma

During her candid social media revelation, Cleo confessed about the challenging past two months she endured. She spoke about the resurfacing of her past traumas, triggered primarily by transphobia she faced. Despite the hardships, Cleo maintained a brave front, setting an example for many facing similar struggles.

The Unexpected Twist

Having described her time with Christian as the 'healthiest and most normal' phase of her life, Cleo was taken aback by the sudden change in their relationship dynamics. She was shocked to discover that Christian felt 'trapped' and believed that their relationship was devoid of the 'magic' and 'spark' they once shared. This revelation, coming from the man she had fought so hard to be with, left her heartbroken.

In the wake of their breakup, Cleo expressed no regrets about investing herself in the relationship. She extended her best wishes to Christian, acknowledging that the course of their relationship was beyond her control. As she faces this new chapter in her life, Cleo continues to inspire her followers with her resilience and strength.