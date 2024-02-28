85-Year-Old Granddad's Viral Rock Map of Scotland Eyes Glasgow Mural

Harry Young, an 85-year-old amateur geologist, has captured the hearts of millions online with his unique geological map of mainland Scotland, meticulously crafted over 28 years using actual rocks. This labor of love, which was recently framed as a gift for Young's 85th birthday, has gone viral, amassing over 2.6 million views and sparking widespread admiration for its accuracy and creativity. Young, inspired by a colleague's gift of fossils and his work at the Clyde River Purification Board, embarked on this ambitious project in 1992, aiming to accurately represent Scotland's diverse geological landscape.

From Inspiration to Viral Sensation

Young's journey into the world of geology began in the early '90s, sparked by a fascination with the natural world and the encouragement of colleagues and members of the Geology Society of Glasgow. His quest to collect rocks from across Scotland was driven by a desire to create something not only scientifically accurate but also visually stunning. Despite the challenges and the time-consuming nature of his endeavor, Young's passion for geology and his commitment to his project never waned. The recent framing of his map and its subsequent sharing on social media by his grandson has catapulted Young and his geological masterpiece into the spotlight, earning praise from both amateurs and professionals in the field.

A Vision for the Future

With his work now recognized globally, Young dreams of seeing his map transformed into a large-scale mural in Glasgow, akin to the city's famous Billy Connolly mural. This vision would not only celebrate Scotland's rich geological heritage but also immortalize Young's dedication and contribution to the field of geology. While he has considered donating the map to the Hunterian Museum, the idea of a mural remains a compelling aspiration, showcasing the map on a grand scale and making it accessible to a wider audience.

Legacy and Inclusion of Orkney and Shetland

In reflecting on the future of his project, Young acknowledges the current absence of Orkney and Shetland from his map, a decision based on their depiction as insets in official geological maps. However, he remains open to the possibility of adding these islands, time permitting. Young's story is not just about the creation of a geological map; it's a testament to the enduring power of curiosity, the joy of lifelong learning, and the impact of sharing one's passion with the world. As Young contemplates the legacy of his work, his map stands as a reminder of the beauty and complexity of Scotland's geological landscape and the potential for individual projects to inspire and educate.