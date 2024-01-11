6th-Century BCE Torso of Kore Repatriated to Türkiye from UK Auction

The 6th-century BCE Torso of Kore, a striking sculpture originating from the ancient city of Miletus in Western Anatolia, has been repatriated to Türkiye from a UK auction. The artefact, identified in 2021, found its way back to its homeland in a special delivery event held at Türkiye's embassy in London.

The Handover – A Triumph of Collaboration

Marking the successful culmination of the international cooperation, the event was attended by Ambassador Osman Koray Ertas and officials from the London Metropolitan Police. The collaboration between the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the UK police played an instrumental role in ensuring the artefact's rightful return.

Gratitude and Insights – An Ambassador's Take

Ambassador Ertas expressed deep gratitude towards the UK police for their commitment and cooperation. The return of the Torso of Kore is a testament to the significance of international collaboration in the protection and restoration of historical artefacts. It underscores the necessity of preserving cultural heritage and the important role that every country has to play in this effort.

Zeynep Boz – An Unseen Battle Against Art Theft

Zeynep Boz, a representative of the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, provided an in-depth account of the process of identifying the artefact. This involved extensive scrutiny of art sales and auction records, a laborious task that often goes unnoticed. The Metropolitan Police collaborated closely with the auction house to ensure the Torso of Kore's return upon verifying its Anatolian provenance.

Boz also touched upon the broader issue of art theft – a challenge that museum management face worldwide. She reinforced Türkiye's commitment to international collaboration in safeguarding historical artefacts, reaffirming that the repatriation of the Torso of Kore is a significant victory in this ongoing battle.