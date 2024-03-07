50th Anniversary Ceremony Honors Kidderminster Firefighters Lost in 1974 Hurcott Mill Blaze

The Wyre Forest Fire Station is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the tragic Hurcott Paper Mill fire in Kidderminster, a somber event that claimed the lives of two valiant firefighters. Scheduled for March 8, the ceremony will pay homage to watch manager Bob Crampin and firefighter Keith Marshall, whose bravery and sacrifice will be remembered in a poignant gathering of the service's senior leadership, local retired firefighters, and the bereaved families.

Remembering Heroes

At precisely 5.50 pm, the moment the disaster unfolded half a century ago, attendees will observe a short ceremony led by service Chaplain Reverend Dick Johnson. Flags at the Wyre Forest Fire Station will be lowered to half-mast, and fire stations across Hereford and Worcester are invited to join in a minute's silence, uniting in remembrance of the fallen heroes. The initiative to memorialize the sacrifice of Crampin and Marshall underscores the enduring impact of their loss on the community and firefighting fraternity.

A Lasting Tribute

In a heartfelt move to ensure the valor of Bob and Keith is never forgotten, firefighters Neil Bennett and Bob Sproat have initiated a GoFundMe campaign. The fund aims to raise £4000 for a memorial stone to be placed near the site of the tragedy, alongside an FBU Red Plaque already secured in their honor. This memorial will serve as a permanent homage to the firefighters, providing a place for reflection and respect for family, friends, colleagues, and the public.

Community and Legacy

The planned memorial and ceremony not only commemorate the bravery of those lost but also strengthen the bonds within the firefighting community and with the people they serve. By remembering the sacrifices made by Bob Crampin and Keith Marshall, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) highlights the profound risks firefighters undertake to protect others. The forthcoming memorial stone will offer a tangible symbol of gratitude and remembrance for generations to come, ensuring the legacy of these heroes endures.

As the Wyre Forest Fire Station prepares to honor its fallen with dignity and reverence, the broader community is reminded of the courage and sacrifice inherent in the profession of firefighting. This ceremony and the establishment of a lasting memorial invite reflection on the past while inspiring continued commitment to the values of bravery, sacrifice, and service that define the firefighting community.