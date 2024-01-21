48 Years Ago: Concorde's Inaugural Commercial Flight – A Milestone in Aviation

On this day, 48 years ago, a significant milestone in aviation history was marked with the launch of commercial service of the Concorde by Air France and British Airways. The supersonic passenger service, which was inaugurated on January 21, 1976, brought with it a new era of speed and innovation.

Setting Off on a Historic Journey

Air France's Concorde, registered F-BVFA, commanded by Captain Pierre Chanoine, took off from Paris, charting its course for Rio de Janeiro via Dakar. Simultaneously, British Airways' Concorde, registered G-BOAA, under the leadership of Captain Norman Todd and Brian Calvert, flew from London Heathrow to Bahrain. Both flights, departing at 11:40 UTC, signified the dawn of an unprecedented era in aviation.

Speed and Restrictions

Known for its speed, the Concorde completed these initial flights faster than any subsonic aircraft, a feat achieved despite having to fly subsonically over certain regions due to noise restrictions. However, the nascent stage of Concorde's operation saw it shackled by a temporary restriction, disallowing it to land in the United States. The restriction was lifted in February 1977, paving the way for the start of scheduled services to New York later that year.

Celebrating a Franco-British Collaboration

The launch of the Concorde service was a triumphant testament to a successful collaboration between France and the United Kingdom. The feat was celebrated by none other than Queen Elizabeth II herself, who extended her congratulations to the French President, expressing pride over the joint achievement in civil aviation. The operation of these routes continued until 1982 for Air France's South American service and until 1980 for British Airways' Bahrain flights. This joint venture symbolized a monumental achievement in civil aviation, echoing the strides made by the two nations in pioneering supersonic commercial flights.