en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

25-Year-Old Horizon IT Pilot Scheme Flaws Led to Tragic Outcomes for Sub-Postmasters

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
25-Year-Old Horizon IT Pilot Scheme Flaws Led to Tragic Outcomes for Sub-Postmasters

Twenty-five years ago, a pilot scheme for the Horizon IT system, intended to revolutionize Post Office operations, was tested across 300 branches in the north east of England. The outcome, however, was far from the expected revolution. The trial revealed significant flaws, with sub-postmasters warning of potential tragic outcomes. Unheeded, these warnings precipitated what has since become known as the Horizon scandal.

Warnings Ignored, Tragic Outcomes Ensued

Despite the myriad of issues reported during the pilot phase, the Post Office proceeded with their plans, rolling out the flawed system to a staggering 18,000 branches. The subsequent fallout was devastating, leading to hundreds of sub-postmasters being wrongfully prosecuted for fraud and theft. The false accusations, rooted in system errors, resulted in at least four suicides over the following 15 years.

The Horizon Scandal: A Seven-Page Testimony

A seven-page document detailing the complaints was unearthed during a public inquiry into the scandal. The document, a stark testimony of the system’s failings, paints a picture of a software unfit for managing such a large network. The National Federation of Sub-Postmasters (NFSP) echoed these concerns, criticizing the software as being of poor quality.

Questions Raised Over Post Office’s Decision

Labour MP Kevan Jones, a member of the Horizon compensation advisory board, expressed his disbelief at the Post Office’s decision to continue with the prosecutions despite the glaring evidence of system bugs. The MP questioned why the Post Office failed to heed the warnings from the pilot phase, leading to a saga of wrongful accusations, shattered lives, and tragic deaths.

0
United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
6 mins ago
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Enthrall with Their Fashionable Date Night
Under the ambient lights of STK Steakhouse in London, the bustling city bore witness to a romantic dinner date featuring Nicole Scherzinger and her fiancé Thom Evans. The couple, known for their sartorial elegance, made a striking appearance in coordinated all-black outfits. Nicole Scherzinger’s Captivating Ensemble Nicole Scherzinger, the 45-year-old former Pussycat Doll, commanded attention
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Enthrall with Their Fashionable Date Night
Waterlife Recovery Trust Achieves World-First Large-Scale Eradication of Invasive Mink
16 mins ago
Waterlife Recovery Trust Achieves World-First Large-Scale Eradication of Invasive Mink
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
17 mins ago
Ronnie O'Sullivan Triumphs in Masters Final, Claims Record-Extending Eighth Title
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
9 mins ago
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
Centre for Policy Studies Welcomes Dr Gerard Lyons as Research Fellow
16 mins ago
Centre for Policy Studies Welcomes Dr Gerard Lyons as Research Fellow
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
16 mins ago
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
Latest Headlines
World News
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
30 seconds
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
1 min
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
7 mins
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
9 mins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
10 mins
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
10 mins
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
14 mins
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
14 mins
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
15 mins
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
15 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app