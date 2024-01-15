25-Year-Old Horizon IT Pilot Scheme Flaws Led to Tragic Outcomes for Sub-Postmasters

Twenty-five years ago, a pilot scheme for the Horizon IT system, intended to revolutionize Post Office operations, was tested across 300 branches in the north east of England. The outcome, however, was far from the expected revolution. The trial revealed significant flaws, with sub-postmasters warning of potential tragic outcomes. Unheeded, these warnings precipitated what has since become known as the Horizon scandal.

Warnings Ignored, Tragic Outcomes Ensued

Despite the myriad of issues reported during the pilot phase, the Post Office proceeded with their plans, rolling out the flawed system to a staggering 18,000 branches. The subsequent fallout was devastating, leading to hundreds of sub-postmasters being wrongfully prosecuted for fraud and theft. The false accusations, rooted in system errors, resulted in at least four suicides over the following 15 years.

The Horizon Scandal: A Seven-Page Testimony

A seven-page document detailing the complaints was unearthed during a public inquiry into the scandal. The document, a stark testimony of the system’s failings, paints a picture of a software unfit for managing such a large network. The National Federation of Sub-Postmasters (NFSP) echoed these concerns, criticizing the software as being of poor quality.

Questions Raised Over Post Office’s Decision

Labour MP Kevan Jones, a member of the Horizon compensation advisory board, expressed his disbelief at the Post Office’s decision to continue with the prosecutions despite the glaring evidence of system bugs. The MP questioned why the Post Office failed to heed the warnings from the pilot phase, leading to a saga of wrongful accusations, shattered lives, and tragic deaths.