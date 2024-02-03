22-Acre Airbnb Estate in Great Horkesley Up for Sale at £2.2M

A sprawling country estate in Great Horkesley, covering 22 acres and hosting five popular Airbnb properties, is currently listed for sale with a hefty price tag of £2.2 million. This expansive estate is not just a luxury home, but a lucrative investment opportunity with an estimated potential annual income of £483,750.

The Airbnb Goldmine

The estate comprises of several unique accommodations including The Shepherds Hut, The Duckhouse, The Willows, Blackbrook Studs Farm, and The Stables. Each property on the estate has its own charm and unique offerings, with nightly rates varying from £155 to a staggering £1,240. The estimated income calculation is based on the assumption of full occupancy five days a week for 50 weeks a year.

Blackbrook Studs Farm: The Jewel of the Estate

The centerpiece of the estate, Blackbrook Studs Farm, is a beautifully designed main house that features a variety of amenities. This includes a spacious kitchen equipped with an AGA, a cozy sitting room, a well-equipped gym, boot room, pool room, snug, study, and multiple bedrooms. This luxurious farmhouse alone makes the property a standout in the market.

The Willows and The Stables: Comfort and Privacy

Among the other properties, The Stables offers two double bedrooms and two bathrooms, providing a perfect blend of luxury and comfort. The Willows, on the other hand, captivates with its open-plan lounge and private courtyard, offering guests a unique blend of privacy and openness.

With hundreds of positive Airbnb reviews, the estate is described as an ideal investment opportunity. The prestigious estate agents, Fine and Country, have underscored the property's serene setting, modern comforts, and its convenient location close to local amenities in Colchester. This rare market offering beautifully marries luxury living with a promising revenue stream.