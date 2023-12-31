en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

2024 Theatre: A Year of Star-Studded Performances and Diverse Productions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:34 am EST
2024 Theatre: A Year of Star-Studded Performances and Diverse Productions

The theatre stage in the year 2024 is set to sparkle with the luminosity of A-list actors like Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook, Matt Smith, Keeley Hawes, Sheridan Smith, Steve Coogan, and Dominic West. The upcoming lineup promises an enriching blend of popular film adaptations and original plays, designed to captivate audiences with diverse theatrical tastes.

Star-Studded Performances

Sarah Jessica Parker will make her West End debut in Neil Simon’s ‘Plaza Suite’ alongside Matthew Broderick. The duo will portray three different couples in various scenarios, all set in the same hotel suite. On another end of the spectrum, ‘Just For One Day’, a musical chronicling the story of Live Aid, will feature songs from iconic artists such as David Bowie, U2, and Paul McCartney, bringing a rock concert vibe to the theatre.

Directorial Masterpieces

Jez Butterworth, in collaboration with director Sam Mendes, presents ‘The Hills of California’, a play that delves into the lives of the Webb sisters in 1976 Blackpool, with Laura Donnelly in the lead role. Sarah Snook, in a unique endeavor, will perform a one-woman play of Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’.

Exciting Debuts and Thrilling Returns

Keeley Hawes will take the stage in Lucy Kirkwood’s new play ‘The Human Body’ at the Donmar. Matt Smith will be featured in an English language version of Thomas Ostermeier’s ‘An Enemy of the People’. Michael Sheen is set to portray Aneurin Nye Bevan in the play ‘Nye’, exploring the politician’s life and the history of the NHS. Dominic West will make a limited return with 23 performances as Eddie Carbone in ‘A View From The Bridge’.

With a star-studded lineup and an eclectic mix of plays, the theatre landscape in 2024 promises a rich and diverse slate of productions, offering something for everyone.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Stabbed in Confrontation over Dog Waste in City of London

By Muhammad Jawad

City AM's Resurgence: A Testament to Resilience in Print Media

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hereford: Britain's Worst Town for EV Drivers, Reveals Study

By Rizwan Shah

Golden Curls and Unexpected Stardom: British Backpacker Captivates China

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Suspected Tornado in Devon Splits 150-Year-Old Oak Tree Amid Gale-Forc ...
@United Kingdom · 46 mins
Suspected Tornado in Devon Splits 150-Year-Old Oak Tree Amid Gale-Forc ...
heart comment 0
Crimestoppers: Anonymity as a Weapon Against Crime

By Rizwan Shah

Crimestoppers: Anonymity as a Weapon Against Crime
Leeds Father’s Urgent Plea for Liver Transplant Amidst Autoimmune Battle

By BNN Correspondents

Leeds Father's Urgent Plea for Liver Transplant Amidst Autoimmune Battle
Tragic South London House Fire Claims Three Lives

By Bijay Laxmi

Tragic South London House Fire Claims Three Lives
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024

By Waqas Arain

Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Putin’s New Year Address: A Shift from War Rhetoric to Unity
5 mins
Putin’s New Year Address: A Shift from War Rhetoric to Unity
NFL's Diversity Dilemma: The Uphill Battle for Coaches of Color
7 mins
NFL's Diversity Dilemma: The Uphill Battle for Coaches of Color
Wake Up Naturally: The Science and Benefits of Sunrise Alarm Clocks
7 mins
Wake Up Naturally: The Science and Benefits of Sunrise Alarm Clocks
Kalonzo Musyoka's New Year Message: A Call for Hope and Unity Amid Economic Challenges
7 mins
Kalonzo Musyoka's New Year Message: A Call for Hope and Unity Amid Economic Challenges
Decoding Phlegm Color: Insights into Health and Environmental Impact
8 mins
Decoding Phlegm Color: Insights into Health and Environmental Impact
Yemeni Foreign Minister Reaffirms Support for Palestine Amidst Red Sea Conflict
8 mins
Yemeni Foreign Minister Reaffirms Support for Palestine Amidst Red Sea Conflict
Political Showdown in Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha Under Scrutiny
8 mins
Political Showdown in Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha Under Scrutiny
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
24 mins
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
25 mins
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
29 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
1 hour
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
1 hour
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app