2024 Theatre: A Year of Star-Studded Performances and Diverse Productions

The theatre stage in the year 2024 is set to sparkle with the luminosity of A-list actors like Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook, Matt Smith, Keeley Hawes, Sheridan Smith, Steve Coogan, and Dominic West. The upcoming lineup promises an enriching blend of popular film adaptations and original plays, designed to captivate audiences with diverse theatrical tastes.

Star-Studded Performances

Sarah Jessica Parker will make her West End debut in Neil Simon’s ‘Plaza Suite’ alongside Matthew Broderick. The duo will portray three different couples in various scenarios, all set in the same hotel suite. On another end of the spectrum, ‘Just For One Day’, a musical chronicling the story of Live Aid, will feature songs from iconic artists such as David Bowie, U2, and Paul McCartney, bringing a rock concert vibe to the theatre.

Directorial Masterpieces

Jez Butterworth, in collaboration with director Sam Mendes, presents ‘The Hills of California’, a play that delves into the lives of the Webb sisters in 1976 Blackpool, with Laura Donnelly in the lead role. Sarah Snook, in a unique endeavor, will perform a one-woman play of Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’.

Exciting Debuts and Thrilling Returns

Keeley Hawes will take the stage in Lucy Kirkwood’s new play ‘The Human Body’ at the Donmar. Matt Smith will be featured in an English language version of Thomas Ostermeier’s ‘An Enemy of the People’. Michael Sheen is set to portray Aneurin Nye Bevan in the play ‘Nye’, exploring the politician’s life and the history of the NHS. Dominic West will make a limited return with 23 performances as Eddie Carbone in ‘A View From The Bridge’.

With a star-studded lineup and an eclectic mix of plays, the theatre landscape in 2024 promises a rich and diverse slate of productions, offering something for everyone.