Society

2024 New Year’s Honours List Recognises Diverse Array of Achievers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
The 2024 New Year’s Honours list, an annual British tradition of recognising the contributions of a variety of individuals, was unveiled on December 31, 2023. This year’s list shines a spotlight on a diverse set of personalities from popular actors and sportspersons to those making significant headway in the crucial fields of sustainability and conservation.

A Galaxy of Stars Honoured

Among the notable figures are ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Emilia Clarke, England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, and singer Shirley Bassey. Each of these individuals has made indelible marks in their respective fields, contributing to the cultural mosaic of society.

Lauding Efforts Towards Sustainability and Equality

Importantly, the list also underscores commendable efforts towards environmental conservation and gender equality. Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva, has been awarded a Damehood for her achievements in business and gender equality. She has also been recognised for her commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, a crucial goal in the fight against climate change. Entrepreneurs like Rachel Watkyn of ‘Dragon’s Den’ fame have been appreciated for their contributions to sustainability and ethical business growth through ventures like the Tiny Box Company.

Unsung Heroes in Focus

Among those honoured are individuals like Kate Marks from the Environment Agency, who has worked diligently on flood prevention and awareness. Jane Toogood of the Hydrogen Delivery Council has also been acknowledged for her influence on the low-carbon hydrogen sector. These unsung heroes work behind the scenes to make significant strides towards a more sustainable and equitable future. The 2024 New Year’s Honours list is a testament to the wide array of individuals who, through their work and dedication, contribute to the fabric of society in invaluable ways.

Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

