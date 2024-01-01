en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2024 Insolvency Surge: High Borrowing Costs and Consumer Budget Pressures to Blame

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
2024 Insolvency Surge: High Borrowing Costs and Consumer Budget Pressures to Blame

The alarm bells are ringing as industry experts caution that 2024 might witness an upsurge in insolvencies among prominent companies. The primary culprits? Sky-high borrowing costs and the mounting pressure on consumer budgets. This warning emerges in the wake of a surge in business failures over the past year, as disclosed by the Insolvency Service. The agency’s data reveals that the first 11 months of 2023 recorded more company failures than the entirety of 2022.

Hardest Hit Sectors and the Rising Tide of Insolvencies

Industries such as construction and business services have borne the brunt of this insolvency onslaught, and the forecast doesn’t look promising. These sectors are anticipated to remain under considerable strain. The hospitality and retail sectors haven’t been spared either, with prominent businesses such as Wilko, Paperchase, Planet Organic, and Le Pain Quotidien succumbing to insolvency in 2023.

(Read Also: Huawei Contemplates 2024 IPO: A Potential Rivalry with Apple on the Horizon)

Insolvency Forecast: A Bleak Outlook

Insolvency and restructuring specialists from top firms like PwC, AlixPartners, and Alvarez & Marsal foresee a continuation of this worrying trend. They predict a rise in larger insolvency cases and even suggest a potential recurrence of the dotcom bubble scenario within the tech industry. The parched funding landscape for some companies is anticipated to precipitate financial hurdles, with restructuring plans increasingly being deployed to stave off full-blown administrations.

(Read Also: UK Braces for Highest Corporate Insolvencies Since 2004: PwC Report)

The ‘Double-Whammy’ Impact

Adding to the woes are the high interest rates expected to exacerbate the difficulties for companies grappling with significant debt burdens. This predicament will also plague households managing mortgage payments, creating a ‘double-whammy’ effect on businesses across the UK. The likely fallout will be a dip in consumer demand teamed with escalated borrowing costs, adding additional pressure to already stressed company margins.

Read More

0
Business Economy United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Venture Debt: A Rising Star in Startup Financing Landscape

By Rafia Tasleem

Employment Hero Champions Remote Work as Key to its Success

By Geeta Pillai

Nigeria's Discos Deny Allegations of Imminent Electricity Tariff Hike

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Healthcare Sector Sees Influx of Private Equity: A Look at Cispoly's Recent Funding

By BNN Correspondents

Nasarawa State and Nigerian Shippers Council Partner to Establish Inla ...
@Business · 17 mins
Nasarawa State and Nigerian Shippers Council Partner to Establish Inla ...
heart comment 0
The Role of Trusts in Joint Venture Transactions: A Closer Look

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Role of Trusts in Joint Venture Transactions: A Closer Look
Unilever Nigeria Kickstarts Road Safety Campaign Amid Rising Traffic Accidents

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Unilever Nigeria Kickstarts Road Safety Campaign Amid Rising Traffic Accidents
Nigeria’s BCPG Expresses Concern Over Planned Cement Price Hike

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's BCPG Expresses Concern Over Planned Cement Price Hike
2024 X Corp. Emerges as Game-Changer Amidst Anticipated Rate Cuts

By BNN Correspondents

2024 X Corp. Emerges as Game-Changer Amidst Anticipated Rate Cuts
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
2 mins
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
3 mins
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
Declassified Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
3 mins
Declassified Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Pink Test: A Confluence of Sports and Social Causes in Australia
3 mins
Pink Test: A Confluence of Sports and Social Causes in Australia
Nigeria Embraces New Year with Hopes, Challenges, and Initiatives
4 mins
Nigeria Embraces New Year with Hopes, Challenges, and Initiatives
Burning Feet at Night: Sensory Neuropathy and Its Causes
4 mins
Burning Feet at Night: Sensory Neuropathy and Its Causes
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
6 mins
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
7 mins
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
8 mins
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
16 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
37 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
46 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
48 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
50 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 hour
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 hours
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app